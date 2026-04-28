Hyperscale Data Announces $53.1 Million in Bitcoin Holdings

Company Holds Approximately 675.3529 Bitcoin as of April 26, 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its Bitcoin treasury, consisting of Bitcoin generated from mining operations and Bitcoin acquired in the open market, totaled approximately $53.1 million, based on the Bitcoin closing price of $78,657 on April 26, 2026. The Company believes that its Bitcoin treasury strategy supports its broader objective of enhancing stockholder value while building a differentiated platform at the intersection of AI infrastructure, digital assets and robotics.

"The Company continues to maintain its long-term belief in Bitcoin as a core asset of its balance sheet," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Over the past few weeks, we have taken advantage of the current price of Bitcoin to make open market acquisitions and to lower our overall cost basis for Bitcoin. We look forward to expanding our overall Bitcoin treasury and reaching our goal of $100 million in Bitcoin."

In aggregate, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum") and Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), held 675.3529 Bitcoin as of April 26, 2026. Sentinum held approximately 608.4272 Bitcoin, consisting of 168.5241 Bitcoin generated from mining operations and 439.9031 Bitcoin acquired in the open market. ACG held approximately 66.9257 Bitcoin. During the week ended April 26, 2026, ACG acquired approximately 6.4000 Bitcoin in the open market. Based on the Bitcoin closing price of $78,657 on April 26, 2026, these collective holdings had an approximate market value of $53.1 million.

Hyperscale Data intends to fully deploy the cash allocated to its digital asset treasury strategy into Bitcoin purchases over time.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.