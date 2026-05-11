Hyperscale Data Announces Progress Toward Leasing AI Compute Capacity at Michigan Data Center Campus and Evaluating Long-Term Expansion Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced continued strong interest in its Michigan data center campus from prospective customers seeking scalable AI infrastructure and high-density NVIDIA GPU-based compute environments.

The Company stated that customer discussions and ongoing negotiations have advanced to a stage where management believes Hyperscale Data will enter into one or more power and infrastructure lease agreements related to AI compute deployments in the coming weeks and months.

Hyperscale Data further announced that it has proactively ordered and paid for key electrical and infrastructure equipment to support the rapid deployment of customer AI compute infrastructure at its Michigan campus. The equipment purchases support approximately half of the Company's initial approximately 30 megawatts ("MWs") AI compute development initiative and are intended to reduce deployment timelines and accelerate customer onboarding.

The Michigan campus currently supports existing digital infrastructure operations, which management believes provides a foundation for the continued development of additional AI compute capacity. The Company believes these infrastructure investments, together with existing operational capabilities, position Hyperscale Data to support large-scale NVIDIA-powered compute deployments and scalable AI workloads.

The Company stated that it is currently engaged in active discussions with multiple parties regarding potential leasing arrangements for AI infrastructure, colocation services and high-density power utilization on the Michigan campus.

Management believes access to scalable power infrastructure has become an increasingly important factor in the deployment of high-density AI compute environments. Hyperscale Data believes that the Michigan campus may support phased long-term expansion opportunities, subject to regulatory approvals, financing, infrastructure availability, engineering studies, utility agreements and other factors. The Company believes the campus may ultimately have the potential to support over 300 MWs of total power capacity.

The Company cautioned that these expansion concepts remain preliminary and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such expansion capacity will ultimately be available, developed, financed, approved or economically viable.

"We believe demand for AI compute infrastructure remains exceptionally strong," said Will Horne, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "As discussions with prospective customers have progressed, we made the strategic decision to order and fund critical infrastructure equipment in advance to support rapid deployment timelines and reduce time-to-power for potential customers. We believe our Michigan campus is well positioned to support large-scale NVIDIA-powered compute environments and scalable AI infrastructure requirements."

Mr. Horne continued, "We believe successful leasing of the initial 30 MWs deployment could create opportunities for additional expansion over time as customers seek access to incremental compute and power capacity. Management believes the combination of scalable power access, existing infrastructure and deployment readiness positions the Michigan campus to participate in the growing demand for AI compute capacity."

"We believe recent announcements and transactions within the AI infrastructure sector, including large-scale AI compute leasing arrangements announced by companies such as Hut 8 Corp., highlight the growing strategic value being placed on scalable power infrastructure and AI-ready data center campuses," said Milton "Todd" Ault, III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "As demand for high-density AI compute capacity continues to accelerate, management believes the market is increasingly recognizing the importance of long-term access to power, deployment-ready infrastructure and scalable expansion opportunities. While there can be no assurance Hyperscale Data will achieve similar results or enter into similar arrangements, we believe these industry developments help validate the broader opportunity associated with AI infrastructure platforms."

Mr. Ault continued, "We believe the combination of growing AI infrastructure demand, high-density compute requirements and potential long-term power expansion opportunities positions Hyperscale Data to participate in what we believe is a significant multi-year infrastructure buildout cycle. We are actively positioning the Company to capitalize on this opportunity."

The Company further noted that while negotiations remain ongoing and no definitive agreements have been finalized, management believes the level of customer engagement validates both the strategic value of the campus and the growing demand for scalable AI infrastructure in the United States.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.