Hyperscale Data Begins Installation of Omnipresent Robotics OPR-R2 Robots at Michigan AI Facility

143 OPR-R2 Robots on Order and Multiple Currently Being Installed at Michigan AI Facility

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC ("Omnipresent Robotics" or "OPR"), has begun installing OPR-R2 robots at the Company's Michigan AI data center (the "Facility").The first OPR-R2 unit was assembled at the Facility on July 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the Company's large-scale visual data collection and physical AI training program (the "Program").

OPR-R2 Robot

Omnipresent Robotics has an order in place for 143 OPR-R2 robots, of which up to 100 are currently anticipated for installation at the Facility. Delivery and installation timing remains subject to manufacturing lead times, supply chain conditions, and other factors outside the Company's control, and actual timing may differ materially from current expectations. The remaining units, beyond the 100 currently anticipated for installation at the Facility, are expected to be allocated to partner pilot programs. The Company expects to provide more information on potential pilot programs over the coming months.

Hyperscale Data is developing an approximately 100,000-square-foot dedicated robotics facility within the Facility, which is expected to support the deployment and operation of OPR-R2 robots, the performance of real-world physical tasks, the collection and processing of visual training data, and related AI development activities.

As previously disclosed, the Company believes the dedicated robotics facility and related expansion could support the creation of more than 500 jobs over approximately the next three years as the Program develops and operations expand.

The OPR-R2 robots are intended to perform real-world, day-to-day tasks while collecting high-quality visual, spatial, movement and interaction data. The resulting data is expected to be processed and validated for use in training and improving advanced foundation models, including large language models, vision-language-action models, robotics foundation models and other multimodal artificial intelligence systems.

All data generated through the Program will be processed, warehoused and maintained in the United States. The Company does not intend for data generated through the Program to leave the United States.

The Program is designed to help address one of the principal challenges facing physical and embodied AI: The availability of high-quality, real-world data demonstrating how machines perceive, navigate and interact with physical environments.

Rather than being deployed principally to evaluate the robots themselves, the OPR-R2 fleet will serve as a real-world data-generation platform. The robots will perform practical tasks in operating environments while capturing the visual and physical information needed to help train AI systems to better understand, navigate and operate within the physical world.

Will Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, stated, "The arrival of the first OPR-R2 robot in Michigan represents the beginning of an important real-world data-generation program. These robots will perform physical tasks and generate the visual, spatial and interaction data required to train increasingly advanced AI models."

Mr. Horne continued, "We are developing approximately 100,000 square feet within our Michigan data center campus specifically for Omnipresent Robotics and this physical AI initiative. We believe this dedicated facility can become an important center for generating, processing and warehousing high-quality physical-world data for large language models, multimodal AI systems and other advanced AI applications."

Mr. Horne concluded, "Importantly, the data generated through the program will be warehoused and maintained in the United States and will not leave the country. As previously disclosed, we believe this initiative and the related expansion of our Michigan operations could ultimately support more than 500 jobs over approximately the next three years."

The Company believes the integration of Omnipresent Robotics with its Michigan AI and data center infrastructure provides an opportunity to create a continuous physical AI development cycle in which robots generate real-world data, the data is processed and validated, AI models are trained and improved, and those improvements can be incorporated into future robotic deployments.

The Company intends to provide additional information regarding the OPR-R2 deployment, the tasks being performed, the types of data being generated and the development of its broader physical AI and robotics data platform in future announcements.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.