Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 127.64 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Jul 08, 2021, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hyperscale data center market report.
The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.02% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Growing digitalization across the world, the increasing adoption of cloud, and enterprises shifting from on-premises to colocation and managed data centers have been some of the major drivers for the growth of hyperscale data centers.
- With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services including public, hybrid, and private cloud as a result of COVID-19, cloud service providers are expanding their presence in many countries, either with self-built data centers, or hosting their data in existing colocation facilities in the country.
- The development of colocation facilities is also increasing, with both retail and wholesale colocation expected to grow in coming years. Cloud, IT, BSFI, and healthcare sectors are some of the biggest colocation demand drivers.
- In order to attract hyperscale investment, many state and local governments provide investment and sales tax incentives, with incentives focused on effective data center operations and renewable energy procurement likely to increase in coming years.
- Data localization regulations for the storage and processing of consumer data in countries is also fueling the demand for hyperscale investment. The GDPR in adopted by the European Union, The Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP) in Switzerland, and the Government Regulation 82 (GR82) in Indonesia are some examples of such regulations.
- Many hyperscale operators, such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Digital Realty, and Equinix, among others, are shifting to the procurement of renewable energy to power their data centers. Many countries also have renewable energy targets; for e.g., Ireland aims to generate 55% of its energy through renewable energy sources by 2030.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 25 support infrastructure providers, 29 construction contractors, 10 key investors, 26 prominent data center investors, and 11 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hyperscale-data-center-market-report
Hyperscale Data Center Market – Segmentation
- The market for server infrastructure has witnessed strong growth in the past two years. The competition between branded and ODM server suppliers will continue because multiple enterprises opt for server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP). Server systems based on x86 architecture dominated the market with about 85% of the hyperscale data center market share.
- UPS systems are widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period. For instance, GPX Global Systems' data center facilities in India are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries from Eaton.
- In data center projects, the investment in cooling systems is expected to be 15–20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. The facilities in Southeast Asia, China, India, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to prefer air-cooled chillers or chilled water systems or a combination of both air and water-based cooling techniques.
Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Hyperscale Data Center Market – Dynamics
The data center industry has been one of the main consumers of energy generated across the world, consuming 1−2% of the globally available electricity. With the rapid growth in data generation and internet penetration, energy consumption in data centers is likely to grow during the forecast period. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. Around 87 TWh is the data center energy demand by hyperscale data centers across the globe by 2021. In addition, the energy demand by servers is around 110 TWh, followed by support infrastructure and storage with 60 TWh and 20 TWh, respectively. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities worldwide. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Software-Defined Power to Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure
- AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
- 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Center Market – Geography
The North American hyperscale data center market leads the global hyperscale data center growth, with around 40% share of the total number of hyperscale projects in 2020. With the early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies, the region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center arena. Virginia and Texas are the major markets for hyperscale data center operations, followed by Oregon, Ohio, Georgia, and Utah. Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, due to the abundant availability of renewable energy.
Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Nordics
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- ATOS
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Provider
- ABB
- ALFA LAVAL
- AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING
- Asetek
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- Jones Engineering Group
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nlyte
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- ACECO TI (KKR INVESTMENT GROUP)
- Arup Group
- Bouygues
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building
- HDR Architecture
- Holder Construction
- ISG
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Ascenty
- Aligned Energy
- Aruba
- Bridge Data Centres
- Chayora
- Cologix
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Data Centers
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Reality
- Canberra Data Centres
- Etisalat Group
- Global Switch
- Keppel Data Centres
- NEXTDC
- URBACON DATA CENTRE SOLUTIONS
- QTS Realty Trust
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Shanghai Athub
- Scala Data Centers
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Turkcell
- Teraco Data Environments
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
- AdaniConneX
- ARCHER DATACENTERS
- Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft
- Cirrus Data Solutions
- Digital Edge DC
- Echelon Data Centers
- Global Technical Realty
- IXAfrica
- Mantra Data Centers
- PointOne
- Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
