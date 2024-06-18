Hyperscale Data Center Market size is set to grow by USD 371.3 billion from 2024-2028, rising demand for data center colocation facilities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyperscale data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 371.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.58% during the forecast period. Rising demand for data center colocation facilities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing infrastructure innovations. However, consolidation of data centers poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., CyrusOne LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Viavi Solutions Inc..

Global hyperscale data center market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Critical infrastructure and Support infrastructure), End-user (BFSI, Energy, IT, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., CyrusOne LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hyperscale data center market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in infrastructure technology. Microservers are poised to replace blade servers, while flash storage and 100 Gb Ethernet are expected to supersede traditional storage. Cooling methods like free cooling, aisle containment, and liquid immersion cooling are being adopted to minimize IT equipment heat exhaust. Rack modifications include improved flexibility and in-rack cooling installations for better cable management. Vendors are innovating with rack-embedded PDUs and multi-mode UPS systems for enhanced performance. These infrastructure improvements are key trends driving the expansion of the global hyperscale data center market.

The hyperscale data center market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for cloud services and the need for businesses to digitally transform. Companies are investing in data centers to support their expanding operations and improve their infrastructure. Sizes vary from small to large, with some data centers being able to handle petabytes of data. Providers offer various services such as colocation, provisioning, and connectivity. Markets in the US and Europe are leading the way, with China and India also showing strong growth. Data centers are crucial for businesses to store, manage, and access their data efficiently and securely. The use of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning is also increasing to optimize operations and enhance security. Overall, the hyperscale data center market is a dynamic and evolving sector that is essential for businesses in today's digital economy.

Market Challenges

Data center consolidation is a significant trend in the business world, driven by cost savings, improved security, and efficiency. Consolidation, facilitated by virtualization, reduces operational expenses and capital expenditures. However, the process involves risks and challenges, including the need for expertise and time. The consolidation of data centers can hinder infrastructure sales and reduce the overall footprint of data centers. Despite these challenges, the federal government continues to pursue data center consolidation to optimize costs and resources.

The hyperscale data center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cloud services and digital transformation. However, this growth brings challenges. One challenge is the need for massive capacity and power to support large-scale data centers. Another challenge is the complexity of managing and securing vast amounts of data. Additionally, there is the issue of energy consumption and the need for sustainable solutions. Furthermore, the market is competitive, with various players offering similar services. Lastly, the cost of building and maintaining hyperscale data centers is high. These challenges require innovative solutions and strategic planning to ensure the success of hyperscale data center providers.

Segment Overview

This hyperscale data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Critical infrastructure

1.2 Support infrastructure End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 Energy

2.3 IT

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Critical infrastructure- The Hyperscale Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cloud services and digital transformation. Companies are investing heavily in building and expanding their data center infrastructure to support their growing digital needs. Hyperscale data centers offer cost savings through economies of scale and improved operational efficiency. These large-scale facilities are designed to house thousands of servers and offer high levels of reliability and redundancy. The market is expected to continue growing as more businesses move their operations online and require the infrastructure to support their digital initiatives.

Research Analysis

The Hyperscale Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IP data traffic, particularly from Over-The-Top (OTT) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Big Data and its analysis are driving the need for advanced Network Gateway Firewalls (NGFWs) and Cloud-based solutions. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also adopting these technologies, fueled by increasing IT spending on Cloud services. Sustainability is a key consideration, with a shift towards Green data centers using renewable energy sources such as Solarvest and Centexs. Infrastructure components, including Data Center Size, are being optimized for Financial Services and other industries. Market Advantages include cost savings, scalability, and flexibility, while Market Opportunities lie in emerging economies and industries. Market Restraints and Challenges include security concerns, regulatory issues, and Capital Expenditure requirements. Cloud Providers continue to innovate, offering advanced features and services to meet these demands.

Market Research Overview

The Hyperscale Data Center Market refers to large-scale data center facilities designed to support the infrastructure needs of cloud computing companies and other technology organizations. These data centers prioritize scalability, efficiency, and flexibility to accommodate the dynamic nature of hyperscale IT environments. They typically employ advanced technologies such as containerization, automation, and high-density computing to optimize resource utilization and reduce operational costs. The market for hyperscale data centers is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cloud services and the digital transformation initiatives of businesses across various industries. Key features of hyperscale data centers include their massive size, modular design, and the use of renewable energy sources to minimize carbon footprint.

