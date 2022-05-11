Hyperscale Data Center Market Size to Grow by USD 129.16 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Type Critical infrastructure and Support infrastructure Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

The growth of the hyperscale data center market will be driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities. Collocation significantly reduces the CAPEX on infrastructure and improves the connectivity required for operational services. With the increase in the online presence of enterprises across different industry verticals, the adoption of managed hosting services will rise during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

Infrastructure innovations is a key trend that will support the growth of the hyperscale data center market. There have been several innovations in the adoption of efficient infrastructure. For instance, acks are being modified with improved flexibility and in-rack cooling installations. In the near future, micro servers are expected to replace blade servers and flash storage is likely to replace traditional storage.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hyperscale data center market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The hyperscale data center market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing more on technological advancements to compete in the market. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, with an extensive range of their flagship products. They are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 129.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Critical infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Critical infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Support infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Support infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 89: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 99: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 114: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 121: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Marvell Technology Inc.

Exhibit 126: Marvell Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Marvell Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Marvell Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

