Hyperscale Data Center Market to grow by USD 107.60 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 05, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 107.60 billion is expected in the hyperscale data center market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hyperscale data center market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com Inc.(US), Apple Inc.(US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), Equinix Inc.(US), Facebook Inc.(US), are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hyperscale Data Center Market is segmented as below:
- Infrastructure
o Critical Infrastructure
o Support Infrastructure
- Geographic
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o MEA
Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hyperscale data center market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hyperscale Data Center Market size
- Hyperscale Data Center Market trends
- Hyperscale Data Center Market industry analysis
The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing incidence of data breaches will hamper the market growth.
Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hyperscale data center market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hyper-scale data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hyper-scale data center market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperscale data center market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
