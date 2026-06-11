Hyperscale Data Confirms Production of First 30 Omnipresent Robotics OPR-R2 Humanoid Robots Has Begun

Company Expects to Deploy First 30 OPR-R2 Humanoid Robots in Third Quarter of 2026

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC ("Omnipresent Robotics"), has confirmed the beginning of production through its partner of the first 30 OPR-R2 humanoid robots and expects to begin receiving the components and assembling them for deployment at the Company's Michigan AI data center campus (the "Michigan Campus") in the third quarter of 2026.

The initial production represents the first phase of a broader initiative involving 143 OPR-R2 humanoid robots scheduled for deployment throughout the Michigan Campus. The robots are expected to operate from the Company's planned 100,000-square-foot Robotics Research, Testing and Innovation Center and are intended to support the development of embodied artificial intelligence applications, autonomous workflows, and advanced robotics systems.

The initial 30 robots will be assigned to Omnipresent Robotics' Model Training Laboratory (the "Laboratory"), where they will work side-by-side with AI infrastructure personnel and data center employees. The robots will assist with data collection, model training, simulation validation, facility operations, and the development of next-generation embodied AI systems.

The Laboratory is being designed to support the training, testing, and validation of advanced foundation models and frontier AI systems, including large language models, vision-language-action models, robotics foundation models, and other forms of physical AI. The Company believes the integration of humanoid robots with high-performance AI computing infrastructure will create a unique environment for developing and evaluating next-generation AI systems capable of operating in real-world environments.

As part of its broader embodied AI strategy, Hyperscale Data intends to utilize its Michigan Campus to generate large-scale real-world training data through Omnipresent Robotics and its fleet of humanoid robots. The Company believes that high-quality real-world data is essential to advancing the next generation of AI systems and robotics applications.

The Laboratory is expected to leverage advanced AI computing resources, including NVIDIA-based infrastructure, to support simulation, training, inference, and robotics workloads. The Company believes the combination of AI infrastructure, humanoid robotics, simulation environments, and real-world data collection will position its Michigan Campus as a significant center for embodied AI research, testing, and commercialization.

"We believe that physical AI is an incredibly important aspect in the future of artificial intelligence," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "While today's leading AI models excel at reasoning, language, and content generation, tomorrow's AI systems must be capable of understanding and interacting with the physical world. Our Michigan Campus is being developed to help bridge that gap by creating a large-scale environment where humanoid robots and advanced AI models can continuously learn, train, and improve."

As additional robots are produced and eventually deployed, Hyperscale Data, through Omnipresent Robotics, expects to expand robotics activities across research, testing, training, logistics, facility operations, customer demonstrations, and commercial application development. The Company believes its Michigan Campus provides a unique opportunity to integrate AI infrastructure, robotics development, and high-performance computing into a single scalable platform.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.