Hyperscale Data Deploying 4,092 New Generation Bitmain Bitcoin Miners, Accelerating Bitcoin Production and Advancing Company Goal of $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received in full the recently announced purchased Bitmain S21+ and S21 Pro Antminers and is finalizing their deployment over the coming weeks. Once completed, this will result in a significant increase in the scale of the Company's Bitcoin mining operations, and the Company expects a substantial increase in efficiency and overall Bitcoin production upon completion of the deployment.

The expansion of the Company's Bitcoin mining operations directly advances Hyperscale Data's digital asset treasury ("DAT") strategy focused on acquiring $100 million of Bitcoin through a combination of Bitcoin mining operations and purchasing Bitcoin in open market transactions. This DAT strategy, along with the AI NVIDIA compute clusters operated in the Company's Michigan data center, positions Hyperscale Data at the forefront of two major technological movements.

"We are very pleased with our execution," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We are buying Bitcoin on top of our mining operations, allowing us to accumulate Bitcoin through a disciplined strategy and establish a long-term foundation of Bitcoin to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. With the rolling deployment of the new Bitmain Bitcoin miners, we are significantly increasing our daily production of Bitcoin and are confident in the strategy we have laid out to stockholders."

"This deployment is the result of disciplined execution," stated Will Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "Our Michigan data center is well positioned to support both digital asset mining operations as well as AI and high-performance computing operations and we are very proud of the work done so far to properly position the Company to capitalize on both verticals. We strongly believe in the future of both digital assets and AI and are confident in the growth prospects for both."

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

