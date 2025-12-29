Hyperscale Data Establishes 2026 Disclosure Schedule for Bitcoin Treasury, Michigan AI Data Center Progress and Monthly Estimated Asset Updates

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it is implementing a structured, recurring communications schedule in 2026 intended to provide stockholders and the broader market with consistent, comparable, and transparent updates on key drivers of the Company's long-term strategy.

Beginning in January 2026, the Company expects to provide the following recurring updates:

Weekly Bitcoin Treasury Update (Tuesdays): The Company intends to publish a weekly update each Tuesday regarding its Bitcoin treasury strategy, including Bitcoin holdings and related highlights, as applicable.





Treasury Update (Tuesdays): The Company intends to publish a weekly update each Tuesday regarding its treasury strategy, including holdings and related highlights, as applicable. Michigan AI Data Center Update (every other Thursday): The Company intends to publish a bi-weekly update focused on milestones and progress related to its Michigan AI data center initiative.





Monthly Estimated Total Assets / Estimated Net Assets per Share (first Wednesday of each month): The Company intends to publish an estimated total assets update and an estimated net assets per share update on the first Wednesday of each month, providing stockholders with a consistent monthly information that does not conflict with the Company's Tuesday Bitcoin Treasury updates.

"We're building Hyperscale Data around two long-term pillars being an AI infrastructure platform and a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "These regularly scheduled updates are designed to give the market a clear, repeatable way to track what we're building and how our asset base is strengthening over time."

"This is about execution and consistency," said Will Horne, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We're putting a clear schedule in place through weekly Bitcoin treasury updates, bi-weekly Michigan milestones, and a monthly asset snapshot, so investors can follow progress with fewer gaps and more comparability across 2026."

The Company previously reported that, as of November 30, 2025, its estimated total assets equated to approximately $1.17 per share of Class A common stock and its estimated net assets equated to approximately $0.52 per share, based on management's preliminary, unaudited estimates.

Any estimated total assets and estimated net assets per share disclosures referenced in these monthly updates are management estimates derived from internal and third-party data sources and assumptions as of the applicable measurement date. Such estimates are unaudited, are subject to change, and may differ materially from values reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements or future filings.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the third quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.