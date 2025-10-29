Hyperscale Data Expands Bitcoin Mining Capacity with Order of 2,000 Bitmain S21 Pro Bitcoin Miners

The Company Expects to Approximately Double its Bitcoin Mining Output on Upgraded Bitcoin Miners

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it has finalized an order for 2,000 Bitmain S21 Pro Bitcoin miners ("S21 Pro's"). This order is in addition to the previously ordered and received 2,099 Bitmain S21+ Bitcoin miners ("S21+'s"), totaling 4,099 new Bitcoin mining machines.

The addition of the S21 Pro's, along with the recently received S21+'s, is expected to approximately double the Company's current Bitcoin production from its S19J Pro Bitcoin miners, significantly increasing the total hashrate deployed across Hyperscale Data's Michigan data center (the "Michigan Facility"). The S21 Pro's will replace older generation S19J Pro Bitcoin miners while operating side-by-side with the Company's previously announced planned NVIDIA-powered artificial intelligence ("AI") clusters, housed within the Michigan Facility. The Company continues to expand its Michigan Facility capacity as a dual-purpose AI computing and digital asset infrastructure facility.

"This latest purchase of S21 Pro's reinforces our commitment to the digital asset space, and Bitcoin specifically," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "By housing our Bitcoin mining operation and NVIDIA AI clusters under the same roof, we are maximizing our infrastructure efficiency and contributing to our $100 million Bitcoin treasury goal. We believe in the long-term value of Bitcoin and believe that digital assets and AI will contribute to each other's growth."

The Company expects the 2,000 S21 Pro's to arrive in the coming weeks, with installation taking place during November.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

