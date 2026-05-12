Hyperscale Data Reports Approximately 687 Bitcoin and Approximately $94 Million of Combined Bitcoin, Cash and Restricted Cash; Plans to Discuss Major Capital Markets and Treasury Initiatives with First Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that, as of May 10, 2026, it held 686.7245 Bitcoin and approximately $37.8 million of cash and restricted cash, representing an aggregate value of approximately $94.2 million of Bitcoin, cash and restricted cash based on the Bitcoin closing price of $82,139 on May 10, 2026.

In aggregate, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum") and Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), held 686.7245 Bitcoin as of May 10, 2026. Sentinum held approximately 619.7988 Bitcoin, consisting of 180.0404 Bitcoin generated from mining operations and 439.7584 Bitcoin acquired in the open market. ACG held approximately 66.9257 Bitcoin acquired in the open market. During the week ended May 10, 2026, neither Sentinum nor ACG acquired any Bitcoin in the open market. Based on the Bitcoin closing price of $82,139 on May 10, 2026, these collective holdings had an approximate market value of $56.4 million.

The Company emphasized that the approximately $94.2 million in Bitcoin, cash and restricted cash does not include the intrinsic value of its operating subsidiaries, AI infrastructure assets, robotics initiatives, lending operations, defense businesses, hospitality investments, blockchain technologies, intellectual property or numerous businesses owned directly and indirectly through the Company and its subsidiaries.

Among the businesses and assets owned or controlled within the Hyperscale Data ecosystem include:

Infrastructure, AI, Digital Asset Platform and Robotics

Hyperscale Data's AI data center infrastructure and strategy;

The Company's Bitcoin treasury and digital asset strategy;

treasury and strategy; The Company's precious metals strategy;

Sentinum and its Bitcoin mining operations;

mining operations; Omnipresent Robotics, LLC and robotics and data collection opportunities;

Ault Blockchain and blockchain-related initiatives; and

Digital asset market-making, decentralized finance and tokenization initiatives, including through strategic investments, partnerships and other arrangements.

Financial Services and Market Platforms

ACG and its financial services platform;

Ault Lending, LLC and private credit activities;

Ault Markets, Inc. and financial technology initiatives;

askROI, Inc. and AI-powered software solutions; and

OnlyBulls and consumer financial technology offerings.

Industrial, Energy, Defense and Real Estate Operations

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. and its defense and mission-critical operations;

TurnOnGreen, Inc. and its design and manufacturing of power products for mission-critical applications across defense, healthcare, industrial and other sectors;

Circle 8 Crane Services, LLC and energy services; and

Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. hotel operations and other commercial real estate holdings.

The Company also announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on or about May 20, 2026. At that time, management expects to discuss what it believes may represent a significant evolution in the Company's treasury management, capital allocation and market capitalization strategy.

"The Company today represents substantially more than a Bitcoin treasury," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We have assembled a broad portfolio of businesses and assets spanning AI infrastructure, robotics, defense systems, lending, cloud services, industrial operations, hospitality investments and financial technology. When combined with approximately 687 Bitcoin and approximately $37.8 million of cash and restricted cash, we believe these assets underscore the scale and strategic position of the Company."

Mr. Ault continued, "We intend to provide stockholders with additional information regarding our capital markets and treasury management strategy after we report first quarter earnings. Management continues to evaluate initiatives designed to better align the Company's market capitalization with what we believe is the underlying value of our assets, subsidiaries and long-term strategic platform."

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.