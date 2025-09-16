Hyperscale Data Reports Bitcoin Treasury Update as of Sunday, September 14; $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Underway

Company to Issue Treasury and Mining Updates Every Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum"), plans to liquidate its current holdings of approximately $100,000 $XRP in favor of pursuing a Bitcoin only treasury strategy. This update marks the first step in the Company's $100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy, combining open market purchases with an intention to retain Bitcoin earned from its Bitcoin mining operations.

The Company previously reported on its $XRP strategy, but after further review, has decided to align its digital asset treasury strategy exclusively with Bitcoin. While Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG") may continue to hold $XRP and other digital assets for its lending operations, Hyperscale Data believes Bitcoin is the most important digital asset to pair with its artificial intelligence ("AI") data center strategy. This decision reflects the Company's involvement in Bitcoin mining since December 2017, along with management's commitment to clarity and consistency in its treasury approach.

As the Company refines its digital assets strategy, Hyperscale Data recently announced its intention to place $100 million of Bitcoin directly on its balance sheet. The Company believes Bitcoin is the most durable and scalable digital asset to anchor its treasury, supporting both stability and long-term value creation. The Company will begin making open market purchases of Bitcoin and plans to provide updates every Tuesday.

Based upon the Bitcoin closing price of $115,407 on September 14, 2025, Sentinum's holdings of approximately 15.0022 Bitcoin had a then current market value of approximately $1,731,000. Sentinum's current Bitcoin holdings come from the Bitcoin it has earned from providing hashing services to a mining pool; none of the Bitcoin currently held by Sentinum has been acquired in the open market.

"Hyperscale Data is not a newcomer to the digital asset space," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "By making Bitcoin the foundation of our treasury, we are aligning the Company with what we believe is the most resilient digital asset. The decision underscores our confidence in Bitcoin and digital assets as the cornerstone of a new digital financial system. We hope to position the Company to capitalize on the convergence of AI, blockchain technology, and digital assets."

The Company reiterates to stockholders that it plans to report its Bitcoin holdings every Tuesday, providing detail on both Bitcoin it has earned through its mining operations as well as open market purchases as it builds toward its goal of putting $100 million of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.