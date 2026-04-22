Hyperscale Data Sees Rising Demand Across Defense Portfolio Amid Heightened Global Activity

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Gresham Worldwide, Inc., which is expected to be merged with another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company called Ballista Group, Inc., and the related party TurnOnGreen, Inc. (the "Defense Systems Group"), are actively supporting the expected increase in global defense production through its integrated portfolio of high-performance defense engineering and manufacturing subsidiaries.

The Defense Systems Group operates as an integrated engineering and manufacturing platform serving defense, aerospace, and industrial markets, delivering mission-critical electronics, radio frequency ("RF") systems, power platforms, and advanced control technologies across the full lifecycle, from design through long-term sustainment.

Recent global events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, have contributed to increased demand signals across defense and mission-critical infrastructure supply chains. Management of the Defense Systems Group has observed a measurable uptick in inbound inquiries, program discussions and order flow across the group's core product lines, particularly in:

RF and microwave systems supporting radar and electronic warfare;

Power systems and ruggedized electronics for defense and mobility platforms; and

Test, validation, and simulation technologies for mission-critical environments.

"These are environments where failure is not an option," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. He added that "The Defense Systems Group was assembled to deliver precision-engineered solutions for exactly these mission-critical applications, and we are seeing that demand accelerate in real time." Further, Mr. Ault stated that "The group's combination of deep engineering expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global operational footprint provides a strong foundation to support long-term growth across defense, aerospace, and other mission-critical technology sectors.

The Defense Systems Group platform supports highly regulated and security-sensitive programs, operating under certifications including ISO, AS9100, and ITAR compliance, and serves customers across defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure sectors globally.

"As geopolitical conditions evolve, supply chains for advanced electronics and defense-related technologies are becoming increasingly constrained," stated William Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "The Defense Systems Group collectively provides a vertically integrated platform supporting advanced defense electronics, power systems, RF and microwave components, and precision-engineered subsystems, positioning the organization to support current and emerging demand across multiple strategic defense programs."

While the Company continues to monitor global developments, management of the Defense Systems Group believes that sustained demand for mission-critical electronics, ruggedized power systems, and secure infrastructure technologies could present potential opportunities across the Defense Systems Group.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.