Hyperscale Data Subsidiary askROI Surpasses 1,300,000 Downloads on Apple App and Google Play Stores

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary askROI, Inc. ("askROI"), has surpassed 1,300,000 cumulative app downloads between the Apple App and Google Play stores.

"The team has been quietly refining askROI's product offerings, and we are proud of the organic growth so far," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We are pleased with the progress made by the development team and look forward to informing stockholders about meaningful advancements in askROI's product offerings throughout the year."

Ryan Doucette, Head of Product of askROI, commented, "The askROI app has reached an important stage of development, where core collaboration features and integration support are now live and being used by customers. We have been working relentlessly to expand functionality and we are seeing that effort pay off, with new features including group chats for teams, the ability to assign different AI models to different tasks and integrations that connect the platform to external tools and data sources. We believe the platform is well positioned to address the forthcoming AI developments."

The askROI platform enables users to access and orchestrate multiple leading generative AI systems within one interface including closed-source and open-source large language models allowing users to select the optimal engine for reasoning, content generation, analytics, coding, and workflow automation.

Key model capabilities include:

Integration of multiple leading AI models within one interface;

Multi-model comparison and routing;

Context-aware reasoning across datasets;

Model selection based on cost, speed, and intelligence ratings; and

Continuous model upgrades as new systems emerge.

This architecture allows users to utilize multiple AI models within one platform, rather than being limited to a single-model chatbot.

Enterprise Knowledge and Data Intelligence

askROI allows organizations and professionals to upload and connect their own data so that they can be analyzed and referenced within AI-powered conversations.

The platform has the ability to pull data from PDFs, spreadsheets, tables, Microsoft Word files and PowerPoint presentations, websites, multimedia sources connected data sources and knowledge bases. Based upon that content, users can then create specific requests that AI assistants curate into individualized responses, enabling high-value financial analysis and corporate research, which can then be utilized for investor communications, operational workflows and compliance and reporting automation.

Productivity and Workflow Automation Tools

askROI is designed to provide a comprehensive suite of AI productivity tools, not just a chat interface.

Core productivity features include:

AI chat assistant for research and task execution;

Prompt libraries and reusable workflows;

Knowledge management systems;

Automated document generation; and

Real-time collaboration tools.

The platform supports business professionals, entrepreneurs, and enterprise teams seeking to automate decision-making and reduce manual workload.

Recent platform upgrades introduced collaborative AI workspaces, including group chat environments, shared files and images, searchable conversations, AI-generated responses within team threads and push notifications and workflow alerts. This functionality enables AI-assisted productivity across departments and geographical areas.

Further, askROI allow users to create, edit, and distribute content directly inside the platform using a growing suite of multimodal tools, such as:

AI image generation;

Background removal and editing;

Voice and audio narration;

Speech-to-text interaction; and

Image search and recognition.

Advanced Data Analysis and Security

askROI provides technical tooling for advanced users, including executable Python code environments, data modeling and analytics, table and financial analysis and complex calculation engines. This enables institutional-grade research and quantitative workflows within the AI interface.

The protection and security of users' data are of paramount importance, which is why the platform is built with enterprise security architecture. The askROI platform infrastructure includes encrypted data transmission, secure document retention, privacy controls and data governance frameworks.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.