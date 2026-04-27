Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Ault Global Commodities Announces First Silver Purchase

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ault Global Commodities, Inc. ("AGC") has completed its first purchase of physical silver, acquiring 10,000 ounces of .999 fine silver bullion. The transaction was executed through AGC's strategic partner, Scottsdale Mint, LLLP, a leading private mint specializing in high-quality investment grade precious metals with which AGC has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement").

This initial acquisition of silver under the Agreement marks the official launch of the Company's precious metals strategy and represents a key step in the Company's broader initiative to build a diversified commodities portfolio alongside its existing digital asset and AI operations, as well as its contemplated robotics plans, each as disclosed in prior press releases.

"This initial silver purchase represents more than merely an entry into precious metals; it reflects the continued evolution of the Company's balance sheet," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "With more than $350 million in assets, including cash and Bitcoin, we are deliberately building a diversified balance sheet designed to endure across market cycles. We believe Bitcoin and precious metals will serve as foundational pillars of that strategy, combining the asymmetric upside of digital assets with the proven stability of hard commodities. As we continue to deploy capital, our objective is clear: Strengthen our asset base, expand our global portfolio of companies, and position Hyperscale Data to create long-term value through disciplined, opportunistic capital allocation."

The Company expects AGC to make additional purchases in the future as it continues to scale its operations in the broader commodities sector.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.