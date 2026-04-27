Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Ault Global Commodities Partners with Scottsdale Mint to Advance Company's Precious Metals and Rare Earth Minerals Strategy

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ault Global Commodities, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AGC"), has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") that provides for a strategic partnership with Scottsdale Mint, LLLP ("Scottsdale Mint") to advance its precious metals and rare earth minerals strategy.

The Agreement formalizes AGC's relationship with Scottsdale Mint, a leader in its industry that produces high quality custom silver, gold and other precious metals products for large bullion dealers and investors in the world. The Agreement relates primarily to the acquisition of silver, gold, platinum, palladium, and rare earth minerals. It builds directly on Hyperscale Data's February 2026 announcement of a Strategic Silver Reserve Program and complements the Company's established Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Hyperscale Data views its long-term accumulation of physical precious metals and rare earth minerals as a complementary real-world asset treasury reserve that enhances balance sheet resilience and creates tangible stockholder value alongside its Bitcoin holdings.

"Building on our successful Bitcoin treasury strategy, we believe a long-term precious metals and rare earth minerals treasury provides meaningful real-world asset exposure and additional stockholder value," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "This partnership with Scottsdale Mint strengthens our ability to accumulate these strategic commodities prudently and securely within the Hyperscale Data ecosystem."

"Scottsdale Mint is the ideal partner for AGC's treasury mandate," added Jason Bartholomew, President of AGC. "Its expertise in large-scale bullion transactions are expected to enable us to efficiently build and manage a diversified physical commodities reserve. We are excited to transition from planning to active execution across silver, gold, platinum, palladium, and rare earth minerals."

Josh Phillip Phair, Founder and CEO of Scottsdale Mint, stated "It is exciting to see a publicly traded company like Hyperscale Data choose to add silver as a treasury asset. Not only are governments looking at critical minerals such as silver to shore up their supply chains, but institutions are increasingly recognizing it for monetary reasons as well. I am pleased to be a part of this long-term focused program."

This initiative reflects Hyperscale Data's broader treasury strategy of long-term asset accumulation for balance sheet strength, as previously outlined in its Bitcoin and silver reserve announcements.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Scottsdale Mint, LLLP

Scottsdale Mint is a leading privately held U.S. precious metals manufacturer and distributor with global reach through private banks and wholesalers. In addition to minting official legal tender coins for more than twenty sovereign nations and central banks, Scottsdale Mint is recognized for its innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence in the precious metals industry.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.