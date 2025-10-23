Hyperscale Data to Launch On-Demand NVIDIA GPU Cloud from Michigan AI Campus

Company to Expand AI Infrastructure Through Alliance Cloud Services, Offering Instant Access to NVIDIA H100, B200 and B300 GPUs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced plans to launch an on-demand NVIDIA graphics processing unit ("GPU") cloud platform from its Michigan artificial intelligence ("AI") data center campus (the "Michigan Facility"), operated by its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, LLC ("ACS").

The service will offer instant, flexible access to NVIDIA's advanced GPUs, including the H100, B200 and B300, enabling customers to deploy AI and high-performance computing ("HPC") workloads without assuming the burden of expending capital in order to purchase their own hardware.

ACS expects to launch the service in the first half of 2026, empowering enterprises, developers, and researchers to dynamically access GPU resources for training, inference, generative AI, and large-scale data analytics. The platform is anticipated to allow customers to start with individual instances and seamlessly scale up to full GPU clusters as demand increases.

Spanning over 600,000 square feet across 34.5 acres, the Michigan Facility is designed to support high-density computing environments with sustainable energy management and advanced cooling systems.

"Our mission is to democratize access to world-class computing," said William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "By integrating NVIDIA's advanced Blackwell architecture into our Michigan Facility, we are enabling a new generation of innovators, from emerging AI startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, to accelerate their models and scale production workloads efficiently and sustainably."

ACS currently operates NVIDIA GPU clusters at the Michigan Facility for an existing customer, a Silicon Valley-based cloud services provider, showcasing proven operational performance and setting the foundation for this next phase of growth.

"Through ACS, we're building a true compute marketplace — immediate, elastic, and powerful," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We look forward to announcing additional customers and forming new partnerships that will strengthen our mission to become one of the world's leading AI data center operators."

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., the owner of ACS, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries, referred to above as the Michigan Facility. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services, as well as a holder of certain digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

