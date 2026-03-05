Hyperscale Data's Subsidiary askROI Deploys Claude Opus 4.6 to Power Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Reasoning, Agents and Enterprise Intelligence

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary askROI, Inc. ("askROI"), has deployed Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic's frontier large language model, which is now accessible through the askROI platform (the "Platform"). The Platform previously used an older version of a large language model developed by Anthropic.

The integration significantly enhances the Platform's reasoning depth, contextual comprehension and multi-step analytical performance, which is anticipated to enable users to obtain more precise answers, automate complex workflows, and deploy more intelligent AI agents across business operations.

With Opus 4.6 now included, askROI has expanded the Platform's model architecture to ensure that users benefit from the most advanced AI systems available while maintaining flexibility, speed and enterprise-grade scalability. The deployment of Opus 4.6 strengthens the Platform's ability to handle high-complexity enterprise tasks, including:

Multi-document financial and operational analysis;

AI-driven investor and stakeholder communications;

Automated diligence and underwriting support;

Customer relationship management and sales pipeline intelligence;

Long-form research synthesis and reporting; and

Advanced coding, modeling and technical workflows.

The Platform's expanded reasoning and contextual retention capabilities allow askROI to process large data environments with greater coherence and accuracy, particularly in use cases requiring sustained analytical depth. Opus 4.6 will also serve as a core intelligence layer behind the Platform's growing AI agent framework including voice agents, customer interaction systems and enterprise automation tools.

By combining proprietary data aggregation with Opus 4.6's frontier model reasoning, AI agents created on the Platform can interpret structured and unstructured enterprise data, execute multi-step decision workflows, provide real-time operational recommendations and automate customer and internal communications. This positions the Platform as more than a conversational interface; it provides an evolution into a full AI operating layer for business intelligence and automation.

"The deployment of Opus 4.6 represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to deliver the most powerful AI insight platform in the market," said Ryan Doucette, Head of Product at askROI. "As frontier models continue to advance, our strategy is to integrate best-in-class intelligence into the Platform so our users benefit from deeper reasoning, more accurate outputs and the ability to automate increasingly complex business processes. The addition of Opus 4.6 reflects askROI's commitment to remaining at the forefront of applied AI infrastructure while delivering practical business outcomes. This is about turning AI into measurable productivity and decision advantage for our customers."

The Platform's architecture is designed to remain model-agnostic enabling the platform to deploy and optimize multiple leading AI systems as they evolve. In addition to Opus 4.6, askROI supports a broad range of leading large language models across writing, reasoning, coding, and analytical tasks. These include models from the GPT, Gemini, Qwen, Grok and other frontier and open-model families, allowing users to select the best model for each use case based on performance, efficiency, and response characteristics.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.