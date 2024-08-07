Hyperscale Operators and Colocation Continue to Drive Huge Changes in Data Center Capacity Trends

The Synergy data is based on a combination of several detailed quarterly tracking research services, which enables it to build a comprehensive analysis of data center capacity, with breakouts by region, country and metro markets. The hyperscale research is based on an analysis of the data center footprint and operations of the world's major cloud and internet service firms, including the largest operators in SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, search, social networking, e-commerce and gaming. The colocation research is based on Synergy's in-depth tracking of the colocation market, including quarterly data on over 290 individual companies. The enterprise on-premise analysis is based on Synergy's tracking of the data center hardware market.

"The mix of data center capacity is quite different region by region, an example being that hyperscale owned data center capacity is much more prevalent in the US than in either Europe or the APAC region. However, overall the trends are all heading in the same direction - and it is easy to see what is behind these trends. In 2012 enterprises spent twelve times as much on their data center hardware and software as they did on cloud infrastructure services, while today they spend three times more on cloud services then they do on their own data center infrastructure," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "Add to that the huge growth in SaaS and consumer-oriented digital services such as social networking, e-commerce and online gaming, and the result is the burgeoning growth in hyperscale data centers. Enterprises are also choosing to house an ever-growing proportion of their data center gear in colocation facilities, further reducing the need for on-premise data center capacity. The rise of generative AI technology and services will only exacerbate those trends over the next few years, as hyperscale operators are better positioned to run AI operations than most enterprises."

