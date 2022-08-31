Hyperscalers Market Size to Grow by USD 45.49 billion, Growing Investments in Data Centers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscalers Market by Type (Solution and Service) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the hyperscalers market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 45.49 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Latest market research report titled Hyperscalers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Driver: The growing investments in data centers are driving the growth of the market. Hyperscale data centers are built to provide a scalable computer architecture. The architecture of a hyperscale data center includes various small servers called nodes. Enterprises use cost-effective strategies such as the use of more nodes in the data center with the rise in demand, which can help reduce the initial costs of operating data centers. For instance, the annual spending of AWS on data centers across the world has grown steadily. From 2011 to 2020, AWS made investments of approximately USD 35 billion in data centers in Northern Virginia . Thus, the rising investments in data centers will fuel the growth of the global hyperscalers market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Data center security challenges are hindering the growth of the market. Enterprises should deploy virtual security measures such as heavy data encryption, log auditing, and access dependent on clearance levels to protect against internal and external attacks as well as data breaches. Hyperscale data centers need to be monitored for anomalies. Data breaches can lead to a negative financial impact and a lack of trust in the vendor. Thus, security challenges can negatively impact the growth of the global hyperscalers market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The hyperscalers market report is segmented by type (solution and service) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the hyperscalers market in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The hyperscalers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as engaging in strategic initiatives to compete in the market. The market is highly consolidated and is dominated by a few key vendors. Vendors in the global hyperscalers market are characterized by a high level of standardization, low price of services, broad and integrated cloud service portfolio, global availability, and a self-service sale.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kamatera Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Hyperscalers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 45.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kamatera Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

