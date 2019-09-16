HyperScience and UiPath Partner to Expand Enterprise Automation Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperScience , a leading intelligent document processing solution, today announced its partnership with UiPath , the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. This partnership enables customers to seamlessly connect HyperScience's best-in-class document processing platform to UiPath workflows, so organizations can extract better data and achieve end-to-end automation.

With this integration, users can configure UiPath to automatically send diverse documents, such as handwritten forms, distorted images or low-resolution scans into HyperScience for automated document processing and data extraction. On the backend, UiPath can automatically retrieve structured output data files from HyperScience and route them to the appropriate downstream system for faster, more reliable processing. This connector saves valuable developer resources up-front and allows organizations to extract data from previously inaccessible documents and images, decreasing wasted manual effort and increasing output and productivity.

"We're thrilled to join UiPath's Technology Partner Program and to expand our offering of RPA integrations," said Swapnil Parikh, Vice President of Product at HyperScience. "Creating value for our customers is our top priority, and this partnership with UiPath supports our mission to help enterprises unlock the power of automation and transform how they manage people and data."

As organizations embrace automation, software solutions need to communicate more effectively to help organizations stay competitive. HyperScience classifies and processes documents with greater accuracy and automation than previously possible, decreasing the costs and errors associated with manual entry and freeing up employees to focus on value-add tasks. Leading organizations, including QBE and TD Ameritrade, are using HyperScience to gain efficiencies, improve customer experience and drive new business opportunities.

"We're excited to have HyperScience join our growing certified partner ecosystem," said Dave Marcus, Vice President of Strategic Product Technology Alliances at UiPath. "The HyperScience AI-based solution offers significant value and freedom to our customers, who are using RPA but need to process multiple document types that include handwriting."

This integration is accessed through a REST API and is deployed within customers' existing infrastructure. More information can be found on UiPath's Partner Program website .

HyperScience will be exhibiting at Booth 601 during InsureTech Connect 2019, taking place September 23-25th at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. The event's annual dinner, which is hosted by the CEO of InsureTech Connect, is co-sponsored by HyperScience and UiPath this year. For more information, please visit www.insuretechconnect.com.

About HyperScience

HyperScience is the automation company making data flow within and between the world's leading financial services, insurance, healthcare and government organizations, including TD Ameritrade, QBE and Voya Financial. For more information please visit www.hyperscience.com.

