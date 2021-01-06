Hyperscience Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions and Appointments

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscience , the automation company, today announced key company hires and executive promotions. Bill Strogis was promoted to CRO, leveraging his extensive sales experience to further drive revenue growth around the globe. Paz Macdonald joins the company as VP of Marketing, responsible for overseeing Hyperscience global brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation marketing, and channel marketing.

Bill Strogis joined Hyperscience in 2019 as VP of Worldwide Sales with over 25 years of sales and leadership experience and has been promoted following the company's 300% year-over-year revenue growth. Of his appointment, Bill said, "As we continue to expand internationally with a global footprint now including multiple European hubs, Australia, and the Middle East, I am thrilled to step into the CRO role to further accelerate growth and build upon our proven track record of enabling better business outcomes for our customers."

Paz Macdonald joins with over 20 years of marketing experience, most recently having served as CMO at Software AG, where she transformed the marketing function into a data-driven, digital-first organization to accelerate growth at the 50-year-old enterprise software company. Prior to that, Paz was VP of Marketing at MongoDB, where she helped lead international expansion efforts and grow the company from an emerging start-up into a publicly traded global Cloud database. Expressing her excitement to join Hyperscience, she said, "Hyperscience ticks all the boxes with a strong product vision, incredible talent and a collaborative company culture. Working with my team, we will focus our efforts on delivering superior, frictionless customer experiences and in doing so, help our customers to be successful with Hyperscience at every touch point."

Additional Hyperscience appointments include Steven Vineyard as VP of Finance. Steven brings 20 years of experience in the enterprise and self-serve SaaS space, including most recently as CFO of Vimeo, where he helped scale the finance function and create a unicorn SaaS company. Hyperscience also hired industry veteran Suren Hiraman as VP of Engineering, reinforcing their commitment to accelerating input-to outcome, AI-driven platform innovation. Suren most recently led B2B data engineering at Spotify and championed a challenging engineering turnaround at Namely with a focus on building high-performing teams via process, organization, and culture.

These appointments follow a record year for the automation company, which raised an ambitious $140M to fuel company growth, recruit additional top talent across New York, Sofia, London, and Toronto, and expand into new markets and sectors.

"As we navigate towards our mission of becoming the world's leading automation company, we're thrilled to welcome our extended leadership team of industry visionaries," said Charlie Newark-French, COO, Hyperscience. "I look forward to working alongside them as we build upon 2020's impressive momentum and tackle the various challenges and opportunities their new roles - and our tremendous growth - provides."

Hyperscience begins 2021 touting a long list of industry recognition, having received top rankings by award franchises including Inc. 5000, Deloitte Tech Fast 500, CB Insights, Crain's NY Business, and Built in NYC.

