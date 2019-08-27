HyperScience Expands Leadership Team, Capping Off Three Quarters of Record Growth

Since closing its $30 million Series B funding round in January, which was led by New York-based growth equity firm Stripes Group , Charlie Newark-French has joined as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company has also appointed Sarah Bierenbaum as Vice President of Customer Success, Nelly Rinot as Vice President of Marketing, Bill Strogis as Vice President of Worldwide Sales, and Luke Surazski as Vice President of Engineering. HyperScience has surpassed the 100 employee milestone, expanding its sales, operations and product teams to support growing market demand and its expanding client base.

These executives join an established leadership team, which includes Peter Brodsky, CEO and Co-Founder; Manya Ellenberg, Vice President of People; Krasimir Marinov, Co-Founder; Swapnil Parikh, Vice President of Product; Tim Kalimov, Chief Customer Officer, and Vladimir Tzankov, Co-Founder.

"At HyperScience, we continue to execute on our mission of automation on behalf of the people to help companies build the digital workforce of the future," said Peter Brodsky, CEO and Co-Founder, HyperScience. "But none of that could be possible without an incredible executive team to help us bring this mission to life. With their help, we'll continue to work with the world's largest organizations to unlock the benefits of automation and revolutionize the way businesses manage people and data."

HyperScience is the platform of choice for Fortune 1000 companies looking to reduce clerical errors and costs associated with manual entry and improve the customer experience. HyperScience leverages Machine Learning to classify diverse documents and extract data with unprecedented levels of accuracy and automation that improve over time. Structured data files are sent downstream for processing, decreasing wasted manual effort and increasing output and productivity.

Charlie Newark-French has worked with start-ups around the world on both the investor and operations side. In 2014, he took the role of President at Fuze, a portfolio company, where he helped scale the organization and led it through an acquisition by ThinkingPhones, where he later ran Business Development. Charlie invested in Series C and Series D software companies, including RingCentral (NYSE), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ), VeloCloud (VMware), Instart Logic, and Barefoot Networks (Intel).

Sarah Bierenbaum has spent 20 years leading implementations and project teams across several industries. Prior to joining HyperScience, she oversaw a team of more than twenty technical implementation specialists at Olo, the on-demand SaaS solution for restaurant brands, and was responsible for over 250 accounts across 50,000 restaurant locations.

Nelly Rinot is a transformational revenue marketer bringing 20 years of deep technology marketing expertise to HyperScience. Prior to joining HyperScience, she held marketing and business development leadership roles at Kustomer, Radware, RRD, NICE, American Express and Comverse.

Bill Strogis brings 25 years of experience to HyperScience, having spent the majority of his career building enterprise sales teams. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Cybereason, a cybersecurity company.

Luke Surazski has over 20 years of experience developing and shipping customer-focused, enterprise-grade software. Before joining HyperScience, he was Vice President of Software Engineering at Fuze and Senior Software Development Manager at Cisco Systems.

HyperScience is the automation company making data flow within and between the world's leading financial services, insurance, healthcare and government organizations, including TD Ameritrade and QBE. For more information please visit www.hyperscience.com .

