HyperScience, Reveal Group Partnership to Offer Best-in-Class Intelligent Document Processing Combined with Strategic Advisory and System Integrator Expertise

"We're thrilled to partner with Reveal Group to serve the digital transformation needs of our clients globally with an on-the-ground footprint in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia," said Charlie Newark-French, Chief Operating Officer at HyperScience. "At HyperScience, we're transforming the ways in which organizations work, as well as how people do work, and our partnership with Reveal Group will enable more and more customers to harness the power of automation as they transform into digitally native operations."

In the past two months, Reveal Group professionals have participated in rigorous training and earned their certification in the HyperScience platform. The combined team has already deployed and integrated the solution with various client systems, including Blue Prism and UiPath , leading suppliers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), as well as Business Process Management and Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Reveal Group was instrumental in implementing the future state business processes for an American mutual insurance company with over $4B in annual revenue and executing the integration of HyperScience with other systems. The RPA implementation was designed to automatically move multi-page, hand-annotated and scanned Accounts Payable invoices from a centralized inbox into the HyperScience platform for automated classification and data extraction. Structured data output files are then picked up and routed to the correct downstream systems, improving throughput and data quality and helping to ensure SLAs are met.

"Reveal Group is proud to be HyperScience's first global implementation partner and to continue expanding our offering of RPA integrations for our clients. This is an important and strategic addition to grow our strategic insights and proven practices for implementing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other leading-edge technologies for improved efficiencies at scale," said Ian Crouch, Chief Executive Officer at Reveal Group. "We intend to become the leading firm to connect HyperScience with clients' existing systems, ensuring seamless end-to-end business workflows."

Founded in Australia with local teams in New York, Washington and Toronto, Reveal Group has more than 15 years of experience delivering technology-driven, innovative business transformation services.

HyperScience is the leader in the use of Machine Learning to classify and extract data from diverse document types with higher rates of accuracy and automation than previously possible. The HyperScience platform helps decrease the costs and errors associated with manual data entry and frees up high-cost employees to focus on activities that drive the business forward. Companies who chose HyperScience see as much as 10x increase in processing capacity and 6-hour reduction in SLAs. HyperScience recently announced the opening of its London office as part of its international expansion plans and now has offices in New York City, Sofia and London.

About HyperScience

HyperScience is the automation company making data flow within and between the world's leading financial services, insurance, healthcare and government organizations, including TD Ameritrade, QBE and Voya Financial. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, HyperScience has raised over $50M from leading VCs including Stripes Group and FirstMark Capital, surpassed the 100 employee milestone, opened two European offices and consistently achieved double-digit month-over-month growth. For more information, please visit www.hyperscience.com .

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group are Intelligent Automation specialists. Since 2014 we have implemented Blue Prism and UiPath for clients in more than 20 industries across USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Africa and Asia. Our unique approach leverages our experience, IP and training to quickly build client capability and self-sufficiency. We are known for our specific expertise in the Intelligent Automation Robotic Operating Model (ROM); including CoE, Platform Architecture, Development and Delivery, Pipeline, Governance and Benefit Realization. We are proud to be a trusted partner who delivers to the highest standards and is innovative, pragmatic, cost-effective and results-focused. For more information, please visit www.revealgroup.com .

