HyperScience to Discuss the Role of Humans and AI in an Effective Data Entry Strategy at Document Strategy Forum

WHAT: Making Human-Readable Documents Machine-Readable: a presentation on the challenges and opportunities of converting documents into machine-readable data at scale. The session will look at how enterprises are developing intelligent document processing strategies, why artificial intelligence plays a critical role in the process and why, even as paper volumes decline, manual data entry remains an important part of the equation.

TD Ameritrade, a HyperScience customer, will also be presenting on how the company has employed a content digitization strategy to improve both customer and employee experience.

HyperScience is a machine learning company focused on automating office work. Their Forms and Flex products allow organizations to automate large amounts of manual data entry, even for documents with handwriting, poor image quality, or variable structure. HyperScience delivers automation solutions to Global 2000 companies and government institutions around the world, helping organizations reduce the bureaucratic burden on their business and their customers.

