Hypershell Exoskeletons Secure Prestigious Industry Awards Across Product Portfolio

Redefining the limits of human endurance, Hypershell's X Series lineup secures top honors from the Outdoor Innovation Awards, Fast Company, and Tom's Guide.

A Year of Recognition: Hypershell secures top honors from the Outdoor Innovation Awards, Fast Company, and Tom's Guide for its breakthrough AI-powered consumer exoskeletons.

Hypershell secures top honors from the Outdoor Innovation Awards, Fast Company, and Tom's Guide for its breakthrough AI-powered consumer exoskeletons. Redefining Endurance: The award-winning X Series lineup features a 1.8 kg foldable design and is independently verified by SGS to reduce physical exertion by up to 39%.

The award-winning X Series lineup features a 1.8 kg foldable design and is independently verified by SGS to reduce physical exertion by up to 39%. Prime Day Savings: In the spirit of the global Prime Day event and to mark the industry milestones, Hypershell is offering its steepest discounts of the year on Amazon and Hypershell.tech from June 23–30.

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, the world's leading consumer exoskeleton brand, is excited to announce a streak of major award wins honoring both its foundational technology and its latest AI-powered advancements. Recognized for redefining the limits of human endurance, the company has secured top honors from the Outdoor Innovation Awards, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards, and Tom's Guide Fitness Awards.

Hypershell

"We are incredibly honored to have our exoskeleton lineup recognized by the Outdoor Innovation Awards, Fast Company, and Tom's Guide," said Kelvin Sun, founder and CEO of Hypershell. "These awards validate our core mission to fundamentally improve human exploration through technology. By bridging the gap between human endurance and the natural world, we aren't just building gear; we're giving everyday adventurers the power to push past their physical limits and redefine what is possible."

A Portfolio of Award-Winning Innovation

Hypershell's consumer exoskeletons have been celebrated across multiple industries for seamlessly blending advanced AI with real-world outdoor durability. The recent award wins highlight the strength of the entire product portfolio:

Outdoor Innovation Awards: Hypershell was named Innovation of the Year for its X Series lineup, cementing the brand's position at the forefront of a new era in outdoor exploration.

Hypershell was named Innovation of the Year for its X Series lineup, cementing the brand's position at the forefront of a new era in outdoor exploration. Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards: The flagship X Ultra received an Honorable Mention in the General Excellence category, highlighting companies focused on empowering consumers by rethinking how common products operate.

The flagship X Ultra received an Honorable Mention in the General Excellence category, highlighting companies focused on empowering consumers by rethinking how common products operate. Tom's Guide Fitness Awards: The newly launched X Ultra S was recognized for transforming sophisticated robotics into a sleek, everyday wearable. The device drastically reduces the physical strain of heavy gear and steep climbs, giving everyday adventurers the energy to push past leg fatigue.

Engineered to Amplify Human Ability

The award-winning X Series seamlessly blends intelligent robotics with extreme outdoor durability. Highlighting the lineup is the newly introduced X Ultra S, which features HyperIntuition™—Hypershell's proprietary AI motion control algorithm that integrates perception, decision-making, and motion control into a single real-time loop. The ultra-lightweight, 1.8 kg foldable device is SGS-certified to reduce physical exertion by up to 39% and lower heart rate by 42%, powered by a 1000W motor system that instantly synchronizes with the user's stride in under 0.3 seconds. Built to withstand the elements from -20°C to 60°C, the exoskeleton offers adventurers hands-free control via the Hypershell+ app and Apple Watch to effortlessly amplify their natural exploration.

Prime Day Savings Event: June 23–30

Just in time for Amazon Prime Day, these award-winning exoskeletons are more accessible than ever. Consumers can purchase the outdoor exoskeleton on Hypershell's website, hypershell.tech and on Amazon, with up to $800 in savings.

The Deals:

X Ultra: $1,399 (30% off | MSRP $1,999)

X Carbon: $999 (44% off | MSRP $1,799)

X Pro: $699 (41% off | MSRP $1,199)

X Go: $599 (40% off | MSRP $999)

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified and TÜV Rheinland-verified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability – shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Notes to Editors:

Affiliate Partnership: Hypershell offers a 12% affiliate commission via Impact (Average order value of over $1,100).

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SOURCE Hypershell