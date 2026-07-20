NEW HYPERSHELL X SERIES NOW IN EUROPE, THE WORLD'S MOST INTUITIVE CONSUMER EXOSKELETON

The range includes Hypershell X Ultra S, Hypershell X Max S and Hypershell X Pro S, offering different levels of support, range and terrain capability for hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, active older users and professionals who spend long periods on foot.

From labs to real-world missions

Beyond labs and controlled environments, HyperLIFT, its Lifesaving Innovation Field Test program explores how exoskeletons can reduce fatigue, improve operational safety, and support search and rescue teams in demanding operations. This year, Hypershell intends to support more than 50 SAR organisations by providing exoskeletons for field testing, feedback, and case study development.

"With the New Hypershell X Series and HyperIntuition™, Hypershell goes beyond traditional rule-based modelling into a new era of end-to-end motion control technology", said Kelvin Sun, Founder of Hypershell, "Since day one, we've focused on deep integration between AI and hardware. Our goal is to create exoskeletons that respond more naturally to human movement and work more seamlessly with the body. HyperLIFT reflects that vision in the real world, supporting rescue teams in physically and mentally demanding environments to go further with less effort."

Hypershell X Ultra S is also deployed during a Mount Everest expedition. Record-breaking mountaineer Adrianna Brownlee, the youngest woman to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks, and Gelje Sherpa, the youngest person to summit K2 in winter, and their joint venture, AGA Adventures, are using Hypershell during the climb.

The same technology has also supported French MTB trials athlete Aurélien Fontenoy on an extraordinary, 4,037 km ride across Route 66. Following a recovery from a serious crash that halted his cycling for months, Fontenoy conquered America's "Mother Road" in just 20 days. With Hypershell X Ultra S, Fontenoy battled rain, hail, desert crosswinds, and grueling 200 km daily stages. Rather than replacing human effort, the device augmented Fontenoy's natural strength, helping him navigate one of the toughest challenges of his career.

The journey is captured in The Long Way Back, a short documentary to be released in early August, with a longer film version arriving later this year.

AI support that moves with you

HyperIntuition™ marks Hypershell's shift from traditional rule-based motion modelling to end-to-end AI motion control, unifying perception, recognition, prediction, and planning into one continuous system. With HyperIntuition™, the new series are able to adapt more naturally in complex movement — delivering support that feels more synchronized and intuitive in dynamic outdoor environments.

According to TÜV Rheinland, the New Hypershell X Series achieves 97.5% gait synchronization across varied terrains and responds within 0.31 seconds, 64.5% faster than the previous generation, making it the world's first consumer exoskeleton to undergo verification based on Human Factors Engineering.

Hypershell Shelly, the consumer exoskeleton industry's first AI agent, is now available for beta testing. Users can interact with Shelly through text or voice to control their exoskeleton, learn about its features, and personalize their experience. Through future updates, Shelly will continue to evolve and become your movement sidekick wherever the journey takes you. Sign up for the beta test on the Hypershell website.

Engineered for Demanding Outdoor Movement

Led by the flagship Hypershell X Ultra S, the new series introduces a range of hardware, comfort and durability upgrades designed for longer, stronger, and more demanding outdoor use.

Hypershell X Ultra S and Max S uses Hypershell's next-generation M-One Ultra motor system, engineered for more efficient assistance across varied terrain. Featuring an upgraded motor architecture with optimized winding and slot fill, the system delivers up to 90% energy conversion efficiency with 50% less thermal loss.

SGS-certified testing further validates M-One Ultra's ability to reduce oxygen consumption by up to 39.2% and heart rate by up to 42.7%, while lowering muscle load and enhancing overall athletic performance.

The wearing system has also improved comfort, stability and support. A newly engineered three-zone waist pad adapts naturally to different body types for a more personalized fit, while the honeycomb silicone anti-slip structure ensures the exoskeleton stays secure and stable during movement. An ergonomic back pad further enhances comfort with additional lower back support.

The X Ultra S features an industry-first aerospace-grade titanium alloy 3D-printed hip lever tube and carbon fiber composite leg structure, tested through one million high-torque swing cycles. Rated IP54 for water and dust resistance and designed to operate from -20° to 60° C, the series is ready for diverse, even extreme outdoor environments.

Availability

The New Hypershell X Series is available from today in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain and more via Hypershell.tech and selected local channels (including Decathlon, Alltricks, Boulanger, Fnac, Currys, Healf, Digitec Galaxus, Media Expert, X-KOM, Datart Group, NAY, Datacomp and Media World), with more markets to follow.

Model Designed for* EUR MSRP GBP MSRP Hypershell X Ultra S Broadest terrain mix & most demanding outdoor conditions €1,999 £1,699 Hypershell X Max S Mixed terrain with strong support & long-range assistance €1,499 £1,299 Hypershell X Pro S Everyday movement & light outdoor activity € 999 £ 899

*For more details, please visit the official Hypershell website.

Search and rescue teams interested in HyperLIFT are invited to contact Hypershell at [email protected].

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified and TÜV Rheinland-verified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability – shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Media Kit: https://bit.ly/3QzGCNb

For more information, visit: https://www.hypershell.tech

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