Hypershell Redefines Human Endurance at CES 2026: Secures SGS Premium Performance Mark and Powers Global Vertical Marathon Teams

The pioneer in consumer exoskeletons validates category leadership with industry-standard certification, media expedition at Red Rock Canyon, and logistical support for the world's fifth tallest building race.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, the originator of the outdoor consumer exoskeleton category, concluded a landmark week at CES 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the consumer robotics industry. The company celebrated a trifecta of achievements: the re-issuance of the prestigious SGS Premium Performance Mark, widespread adoption by media traversing the CES show floor, and the simultaneous deployment of its technology to support the 2026 International Vertical Marathon.

Award-Winning Innovation: Hypershell received multiple CES and Innovation awards from Reviewed Awards, Trusted Reviews, Yanko Design, and more Hypershell receives the re-issued SGS Premium Performance Mark for outdoor exoskeletons at CES 2026

SGS Premium Performance Mark: Setting the Global Benchmark

On January 8, during CES, SGS—an internationally recognized testing, inspection, and certification body—awarded the SGS Premium Performance Mark certification to the Hypershell X Series. First awarded at IFA Berlin 2025, this re-issuance on the CES stage reinforces Hypershell's position as the superior quality benchmark for consumer-grade exoskeletons in the North American market.

As the sector expands from niche industrial use to mass consumer adoption for outdoor exploration, the lack of unified standards has made it difficult for users to evaluate performance. To address this, SGS collaborated with the China National Institute of Standardization to establish a multi-dimensional testing system covering ergonomic adaptability, power-assisted efficiency, and safety.

SGS's technical team conducted rigorous simulations of uphill climbing and cycling, systematically evaluating key physiological parameters. The verified data confirmed that Hypershell products effectively reduce oxygen consumption, metabolic rate, and maximum heart rate, delivering significant labor-saving and performance-enhancement functions.

Conquering "CES Fatigue" on the Show Floor & Validating Performance in the Wild

Beyond the certification ceremony, the Hypershell X Series became a viral sensation on the trade show floor. Recognizing the physical toll of navigating the massive Las Vegas venues, media and attendees utilized Hypershell units to traverse the event, proving the device's ability to turn grueling daily mileage into an effortless experience.

To further prove the technology's capabilities in the wild, Hypershell hosted an exclusive media expedition at Red Rock Canyon. Journalists and creators tested the X Ultra on rugged, steep terrain, experiencing the 1,000 W boost and 39% physical effort reduction firsthand. This field test demonstrated how the AI MotionEngine™ adapts instantly to complex outdoor topographies, validating the device as essential outdoor gear.

The 2026 International Vertical Marathon

While Hypershell captivated audiences at CES in Las Vegas, the technology was simultaneously proving its industrial grit in Shenzhen, China. On January 10, 2026, the 2026 International Vertical Marathon took place at the Ping An Finance Center, the fifth tallest building in the world.

Hypershell exoskeletons were equipped by behind-the-scenes logistics workers and support staff tasked with scaling the skyscraper to manage the event. In this high-intensity environment, the exoskeleton provided critical support for carrying heavy equipment up thousands of stairs, validating the technology's dual-use capability for both high-performance athletics and demanding logistical support.

A Vision for the Future

"CES 2026 has been a definitive moment for Hypershell and serves as a launchpad for what promises to be a breakout year for the exoskeleton industry," said Toby Knisely, Director of Global Communications at Hypershell. "Receiving the SGS Premium Performance Mark on this global stage validates our commitment to scientific rigor and safety, setting the tone for the category's expansion in North America. We are seeing a shift where wearable robotics are moving from futuristic concepts to essential daily tools, and Hypershell is proud to lead this charge as we strive to make exoskeletons as ubiquitous as e-bikes."

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a wearable robotics company focused on expanding human mobility. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and more than 20,000 units sold worldwide, Hypershell enhances—not replaces—human ability, shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

