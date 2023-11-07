Hypersonic Flight Market worth $1,154 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

07 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hypersonic Flight Market is estimated to be USD 782 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,154 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hypersonic flight refers to the operation of an aircraft or vehicle at speeds significantly exceeding the speed of sound, typically defined as Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) or greater. This means traveling at speeds of approximately 3,836 miles per hour (6,174 kilometers per hour) or more. Hypersonic flight has both military and civilian applications. In the military context, hypersonic aircraft can be utilized for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and response to time-sensitive threats. In the civilian context, the potential for hypersonic passenger aircraft promises dramatically reduced travel times for long-haul flights, revolutionizing air travel. Additionally, hypersonic technology has applications in space exploration, satellite deployment, and scientific research due to its ability to reach orbital velocities and explore distant regions of space more quickly.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36801525

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hypersonic Flight Market

130 – Tables
70 – Figures
230 – Pages

Hypersonic Flight Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$ 782 million

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 1,154 million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%

Market Size Available for

2019–2030

Forecast Period

2023–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Vehicle Type, Industry, Component and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Lack of infrastructure

Key Market Opportunities

Space Tourism

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for fast and efficient air travel


Based on Vehicle Type, Hypersonic Spacecraft segment is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period.

The Vehicle type segment has been segmented into Hypersonic Aircraft and Hypersonic Spacecraft.  The emergence of the commercial space tourism industry has created a burgeoning market for suborbital and orbital flights. The growing demand for small and large satellites for various purposes, including communication, Earth observation, and scientific research, requires efficient and cost-effective deployment methods. Hypersonic spacecraft provide a swift and reliable means of launching satellites into desired orbits, catering to the expanding satellite industry.

Based on Industry, Space segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Hypersonic flight within the space industry is poised to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, the space industry is experiencing a profound shift in focus, with a growing emphasis on speed, efficiency, and access to space. Hypersonic flight technology enables rapid, reusable access to space, revolutionizing satellite deployment, exploration missions, and commercial ventures. In terms of the commercial space industry, hypersonic flight offers the potential for point-to-point travel in space, reducing long interplanetary journeys to mere hours or days. This capability, once realized, could revolutionize space tourism and commerce, opening up entirely new markets and business opportunities.

Based on Components, the avionics segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on components the hypersonic flight industry has been segmented to propulsion, avionics and aerostructures. Avionics will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Hypersonic flight places extreme demands on avionics systems due to the high speeds and temperatures involved. As technology continues to advance, avionics systems are becoming more sophisticated and capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of hypersonic flight. Hypersonic avionics play a critical role in ensuring the safety and control of these ultra-fast aircraft. Advanced avionics systems are necessary to monitor and adjust flight parameters in real time, ensuring the aircraft remains stable and on its intended trajectory.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36801525

Based on region, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hypersonic flight market is anticipated to register highest growth rate in the North America region in 2023. The Hypersonic flight market is expected to grow at the highest rate in North America during the forecast period for several compelling reasons. Firstly, North America has established itself as a global leader in aerospace and defense, with significant investments and technological advancements in hypersonic flight. The US, in particular, has been at the forefront of hypersonic technology development, with both government agencies and private companies heavily investing in research and development.

The military applications of hypersonic flight are substantial, and North America's robust defense industry sees hypersonic technology as a strategic imperative.

Key Players-

Leidos (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Hermeus (US), Rolls Royce (UK), Bae Systems (UK), DLR (Germany) are some of the leading companies in the hypersonic flight companies.  These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36801525

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: 

Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027

Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027

Military Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology, System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion, Transmission System), Platform, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Artillery Systems Market by Type (Howitzers, Rocket Launchers, Mortars, Anti-air weapons, Artillery), Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Subsystem and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hypersonic-flight-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hypersonic-flight.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Polymeric Adsorbents Market worth $170 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Polymeric Adsorbents Market worth $170 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The report "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrenic Matrix), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix),...
Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market worth $349.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market worth $349.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market is expected to reach USD 349.7 billion by 2028 from USD 264.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.8% during...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.