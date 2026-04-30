Hypersonic Test Capacity Bottleneck: U.S. Defense Enterprise Signals Demand as Starfighters Space Brings F-104 Fleet to Market

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

SECTOR INTELLIGENCE BRIEF | The U.S. is developing next-generation hypersonic systems faster than it is building the infrastructure to test them. Federal procurement signals are clear. Starfighters Space's April 30 announcement positions one of the few operationally-available airborne aerodynamic test platforms in the U.S. directly into that demand window.

World Street Intelligence News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Department of Defense procurement pattern that began with NASA's first new wind tunnel build in over four decades, broadened through service-level FY2026 budget allocations across the Air Force, Navy, and Army, and intensified through a March 2026 federal sources-sought notice for hypersonic test facility reactivation now extends into the airborne segment of the test infrastructure stack. On April 30, 2026, Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) announced the immediate availability of its F-104 Starfighter fleet — described as the world's largest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft — as an aerodynamic test platform for the U.S. defense and aerospace community.

SECTOR SIGNAL

The Test-Capacity Gap Is Now a Procurement Priority

The thesis is straightforward and increasingly visible across DoD budget documents and procurement actions: U.S. hypersonic weapons, vehicles, and propulsion systems are advancing through development at a pace that is structurally outpacing the test infrastructure required to validate them. The signal is not subtle. NASA recently completed its first major new wind tunnel in more than 40 years. The Air Force, Navy, and Army each carry active budget line items for wind tunnel construction, reactivation, or modernization in fiscal year 2026. A federal sources-sought notice for hypersonic test facility reactivation drew industry responses as recently as March 2026.

The implication for the defense industrial base is twofold. First, multi-year ground-based capacity expansion — wind tunnel construction, reactivation, modernization — will be funded through capital programs running 5–10+ years. Second, near-term operational capacity that is available immediately becomes structurally valuable inside that build-out window. Starfighters' April 30 announcement positions FJET squarely in that second category.

FIRM PROFILE

Starfighters Space, Inc. — Operational Today, Expanding Geography

Starfighters Space describes itself as the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and the capability to launch those payloads to space. The company operates a fleet of modified supersonic F-104 aircraft from its hangar at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center — one of the longest runways in the world. The company is expanding its operational footprint with a second location at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, where aircraft and engines are already on-site.

According to the announcement, the F-104 platform replicates the aerodynamic conditions of the first 30 seconds of a vertical rocket launch — historically among the most difficult phases of flight to test accurately in a static environment. The aircraft expose test articles to turbulent, variable atmospheric conditions representative of actual operational flight, and can carry models closer to production size than most ground-based tunnels permit. Test complexity can be layered simultaneously, including g-forces, humidity, and dynamic pressure variations, in a single flight profile. The result is a test environment narrowing the gap between laboratory simulation and real-world flight.

CEO Tim Franta in the announcement: "Every generation has a moment where infrastructure either keeps up with ambition, or it does not. We are in that moment for hypersonic development, and Starfighters Space exists precisely to close that gap. We fly tomorrow."

Starfighters' published customer list includes Lockheed Martin, GE, Innoveering, Meggitt, Space Florida, and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

CAPITAL CONTEXT

Federal Hypersonic Spending Beneficiaries — Comparable Set

Investors evaluating exposure to the broader federal hypersonic and aerospace test infrastructure spending cycle have a defined U.S.-listed comparable set of established defense primes and tier-one suppliers. Each has reported material newsflow within the past month tied to the same federal capital cycle that supports Starfighters' positioning.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Lockheed Martin is the dominant U.S. defense prime and one of Starfighters' published customers. Lockheed reported Q1 2026 financial results on April 23, 2026, with sales of $18.0 billion and reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of $77.5–$80.0 billion in net sales and $29.35–$30.25 in earnings per share. The company maintains an explicit Hypersonic Solutions business unit and continues to deliver across multiple service-branch hypersonic programs. Hypersonic and missile-defense exposure is one of three explicit transformative-technology pillars in Lockheed's "21st Century Security" framework alongside 5G.MIL Solutions and Spectrum Dominance.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)

Northrop Grumman reported Q1 2026 results on April 21, 2026, beating consensus on both EPS ($6.14 vs. $6.05 estimate) and revenue ($9.88 billion vs. $9.76 billion estimate). The company secured an award shortly after the close of the quarter to accelerate development of its Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) program, bringing the total contract value to $1.3 billion. GPI is designed to intercept hypersonic missiles during the glide phase of flight — directly tied to the same federal hypersonic capability buildout that drives demand for aerodynamic test infrastructure. Northrop reaffirmed full-year guidance, citing strong demand across defense and aeronautics segments.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX)

L3Harris Technologies has emerged as a key partner across the hypersonic propulsion and electronics ecosystem. In late 2025, Kratos Defense issued a Letter of Intent for 60 full-rate production Zeus motors from L3Harris — a multi-year revenue stream for L3Harris' propulsion division tied directly to hypersonic flight test cadence. L3Harris carries an analyst consensus rating profile reflecting Buy positioning across the majority of covering analysts. The company's position across hypersonic propulsion, secure communications, and sensor integration on test platforms makes it one of the most diversified beneficiaries of the federal hypersonic test infrastructure spending cycle.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)

HEICO is an aerospace and defense supplier with a specialized footprint in legacy aircraft modifications, FAA-approved replacement parts, and life-extension components. The relevance to Starfighters' positioning is structural: modified legacy supersonic platforms — including the F-104 — depend on a specialized supply chain for parts, engine components, and modifications. In April 2026, HEICO announced an acquisition of an 80% interest in Sherwood's defense MRO business, further expanding its defense aerospace aftermarket footprint. HEICO's broader exposure to the defense aerospace aftermarket and component supply chain provides indirect exposure to the operational sustainment requirements of platforms like Starfighters' fleet.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG)

TransDigm operates one of the highest-margin component supply businesses in U.S. defense aerospace, with a portfolio focused on highly engineered, often sole-sourced components used across military and commercial aircraft platforms — including supersonic and tactical aircraft. On April 7, 2026, TransDigm completed its previously announced acquisition of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings for approximately $2.2 billion in cash. The earlier 2026 acquisition of Stellant Systems added advanced microwave and RF capabilities for defense platforms. TransDigm's pricing power and margin profile on long-cycle defense aerospace components has made it a structural beneficiary of multi-year defense capital cycles, with exposure overlapping the operational sustainment of platforms like the F-104 fleet.

BOTTOM LINE

Direct Play on a Federal Spending Cycle Already Underway

The U.S. defense enterprise has signaled, through both budget allocation and procurement activity, that hypersonic test capacity is one of the most consequential infrastructure constraints of the current capability cycle. The federal funding response — a multi-service FY2026 wind tunnel construction, reactivation, and modernization commitment, plus the first new NASA wind tunnel in 40+ years — establishes the spending signal. The procurement response — sources-sought notices and accelerated contract awards — establishes the timing.

Starfighters Space's April 30 announcement positions FJET's F-104 fleet directly into that demand window with operational capacity available today rather than capacity dependent on capital build-out. The customer base is established (Lockheed Martin, GE, AFRL among others), the operational footprint is expanding (Kennedy Space Center primary, Midland Texas in motion), and the broader corporate identity — only commercial company in the world with sustained MACH 2+ payload-to-space capability — provides additional optionality across the broader commercial space air-launch architecture.

For investors evaluating exposure to the federal hypersonic capability buildout, the comparable set above (LMT, NOC, LHX, HEI, TDG) represents the established prime and supplier beneficiaries. Starfighters Space represents the airborne test platform component — a different angle on the same underlying spending cycle.

For more information on Starfighters Space, Inc., visit https://starfightersspace.com/ or the investor profile at usanewsgroup.com/fjet-profile/.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that demand for U.S. aerodynamic and hypersonic test infrastructure will continue to accelerate; that Starfighters Space, Inc.'s F-104 platform will provide testing capabilities at the cadence and conditions described; that the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas will proceed as planned; that the Company will retain and grow its existing customer base; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE World Street Intelligence