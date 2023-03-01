Hypersonic Weapons Market Analysis Report 2022-2030 Featuring Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Safran, & Thales

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypersonic Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report examine the various types of guidance systems, technologies, platforms, end-users of hypersonic weapons.



Military spending for this technology is expected to grow as an overall percentage of large military budgets such as the United States' defense budget and the Chinese defense budget, offering specialized missile manufacturers and software developers a tremendous opportunity.

Hypersonic technology (speeds greater than Mach 5) has a wide range of applications, including military, commercial aviation, space exploration, and environmental protection.

A decade ago experiments started in the US with hypersonic weapons but were initially not seen as an option to increase the strike capability enough to justify the cost. With the Chinese and Russians starting to develop hypersonic weapons, the US has renewed funding to continue the development for weapons and defense systems once again.

In the military domain, hypersonic technology is used to develop fast, highly maneuverable weapons that can strike targets quickly and with little warning. In the commercial aviation sector, hypersonic technology has the potential to enable the development of passenger planes that can travel at extremely high speeds, reducing travel times significantly.

Based on rigorous study of the capabilities of supersonic and hypersonic weapons and the growing impact this technology has caused in military environments, we've researched the market and technologies for Hypersonic Weapons.

Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the hypersonic weapon technology in the military market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the hypersonic weapon market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the missiles market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

The study aims to achieve the following objectives:

Demonstrate the importance of Hypersonic weapons for the military globally

Relate the concept of interoperability of hypersonic weapons with man & unmanned systems

Analyse and forecast the market size of the Hypersonic market in the US and globally

Technologies and Developments

Technology overview

Types of Hypersonic weapons

Challenges faced in the development of hypersonic weapons

Technologies: Hypersonic Weapons

Countering hypersonic weapons

Leading Companies

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

Thales

Other Companies of Interest

Almaz -Antey

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Denel SOC Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

MBDA

Nexter Group

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Textron Inc.

Segmentation

Region

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Technology

Aerodynamics

Propulsion

Structure/Materials

Guidance & Control

Seeker

Munition Design

Satellite Navigation Sensors

Automatic Target Recognition

Mission Management

Data Link

Logistics

Observables /Survivability

Type

Land Attack Cruise Missile

Air Launched Cruise Missile

Anti-Ship Cruise Missile

Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

Surface to Air Missile

Tactical Ballistic Missile

Non-Missile Kinetic Penetrators

GuidanceSystem

Infrared Homing

Laser Homing

Radar

Satellite Based Navigation

Acoustic Homing

End-User

Army

Air Force

Navy

