Hyperspace Ventures Invests $3.4 Million into Formula 1

The technology firm expands its portfolio across pro sports

RALEIGH, N.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperspace Ventures has announced a $3.4 million investment into Formula 1 racing alongside its private investor community, continuing its expansion into global sports and sports technology. Since Q4 2024, Hyperspace Ventures has deployed more than $27 million across its portfolio spanning emerging technology, consumer platforms, and professional pickleball.

"What attracted us to Formula 1 is the strength of its business model: diversified revenue streams, long-term media rights agreements, and a loyal, growing global fan base," said Hyperspace Ventures Managing Partner Alex Rafiee. "Those characteristics give us confidence in the company's ability to generate durable earnings growth over time."

This investment is conducted alongside a network of leading investors and operators across the sports and entertainment landscape. Hyperspace's private investing structure continues to provide accredited investors access to curated deal flow across high-growth categories including sports, media, and infrastructure.

Since late 2024, Hyperspace has invested over $27M in the following companies, with the majority in professional pickleball:

Palm Beach Royals, franchise in Major League Pickleball

Pickleball Inc. tech, facilities, e-commerce, and pro leagues

Formula 1 racing, the premier motorsports series

Bezel, a marketplace for authenticated luxury watches

Ethos, an enterprise performance & training platform

PinPrint, a medical technology startup

Palm Beach Royals Champions Series team

Hyperspace's continued focus on sports and sports tech reflects a broader strategy around emerging fan-driven ecosystems and digitally enabled consumer engagement. Prior investments in professional pickleball and adjacent sports categories underscore the firm's conviction in the long-term growth of alternative and global sports properties.

"Formula 1 is one of the world's most valuable sports franchises, with a unique combination of a global brand, recurring revenues, and significant pricing power," said Rafiee. "As its audience continues to grow and commercial opportunities expand, we believe the business is well positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About Formula 1

Formula 1 is the premier global motorsport championship featuring high-performance, single-seater racing cars competing across circuits worldwide. The sport blends advanced engineering, elite driving talent, and global media distribution, making it one of the most commercially significant properties in international sports, with growing fan engagement across North America and other key markets.

About Hyperspace Ventures

Hyperspace Ventures is a North Carolina-based technology company that designs, builds, and invests in digital products for startups and leading brands. Specializing in web and mobile applications and cloud systems, Hyperspace has launched successful companies across diverse sectors.

Hyperspace has also created a suite of internal tools including Space Dial, Launch Deck, and HyperHire to support operations, fundraising, and talent acquisition.

For more information visit hyperspaceventures.com

To join Hyperspace's investor community visit hyperspacespv.com/investorsurvey

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SOURCE Hyperspace Ventures