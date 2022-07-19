Hyperspectral Imaging Market: APAC to Occupy 37% Market Share, Evolving Opportunities with BaySpec Inc. & Corning Inc. - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 07:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyperspectral imaging market size is expected to grow by USD 278.53 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 17.23% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for hyperspectral imaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The governments of countries such as Taiwan and India are providing incentives and platforms to expand the manufacturing sector in their respective countries. This will facilitate the hyperspectral imaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into detailed regional highlights-.Request a sample now!
Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Vendor Assessment
The hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- BaySpec Inc. - The company offers hyperspectral sensors and processing systems for a vast array of potential and theoretical applications, including astronomy, agriculture, molecular biology, biomedical imaging, geosciences, physics, and surveillance.
- Corning Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral imaging sensor and system solutions for various applications including precision agriculture, industrial, environmental monitoring, mining, and mineralogy.
- Cubert GmbH - The company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors for a wide range of applications.
- Gooch and Housego Plc - The company offers hyperspectral imaging named HSi-300 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems.
- Headwall Photonics Inc. - e company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors such as Nano hyperspace, Micro hyperspec, and many more.
- For in-depth insights into all vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis Report by Application (military and surveillance, healthcare, food and agriculture, remote sensing, and other applications) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hyperspectral-imaging-market-industry-analysis
Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Market Dynamics
- Drivers & Trends: The hyperspectral imaging market is driven by the increasing use of night vision cameras. In addition, the growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques is anticipated to boost the growth of the Hyperspectral Imaging Market.
- Challenges: The high capital investment will be a major challenge for the hyperspectral imaging market growth during the forecast period.
- Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!
Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- military and surveillance - size and forecast 2020-2025
- healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and agriculture - size and forecast 2020-2025
- remote sensing - size and forecast 2020-2025
- other applications - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!
Related Reports:
- The radar sensors market share is expected to increase to USD 15.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.35%.
- The thermal imaging camera market share is expected to increase to USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.
|
Hyperspectral Imaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 278.53 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.53
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., and Telops Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global electronic equipment and instruments market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Military and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Military and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Military and surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Food and agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BaySpec Inc.
- Exhibit 49: BaySpec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: BaySpec Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: BaySpec Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Corning Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Corning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Corning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Corning Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Corning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Corning Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cubert GmbH
- Exhibit 57: Cubert GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Cubert GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Cubert GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Gooch and Housego Plc
- Exhibit 60: Gooch and Housego Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Gooch and Housego Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Gooch and Housego Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Gooch and Housego Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Headwall Photonics Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 HyperMed Imaging Inc.
- Exhibit 68: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Konica Minolta Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS
- Exhibit 76: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Key offerings
- 10.11 Resonon Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Resonon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Resonon Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Resonon Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Telops Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Telops Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Telops Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Telops Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article