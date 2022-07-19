Hyperspectral Imaging Market: APAC to Occupy 37% Market Share, Evolving Opportunities with BaySpec Inc. & Corning Inc. - Technavio

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Vendor Assessment

The hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BaySpec Inc. - The company offers hyperspectral sensors and processing systems for a vast array of potential and theoretical applications, including astronomy, agriculture, molecular biology, biomedical imaging, geosciences, physics, and surveillance.

Corning Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral imaging sensor and system solutions for various applications including precision agriculture, industrial, environmental monitoring, mining, and mineralogy.

Cubert GmbH - The company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors for a wide range of applications.

Gooch and Housego Plc - The company offers hyperspectral imaging named HSi-300 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems.

Headwall Photonics Inc. - e company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors such as Nano hyperspace, Micro hyperspec, and many more.

e company offers hyperspectral imaging sensors such as Nano hyperspace, Micro hyperspec, and many more. For in-depth insights into all vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis Report by Application (military and surveillance, healthcare, food and agriculture, remote sensing, and other applications) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hyperspectral-imaging-market-industry-analysis

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends: The hyperspectral imaging market is driven by the increasing use of night vision cameras. In addition, the growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques is anticipated to boost the growth of the Hyperspectral Imaging Market.

The hyperspectral imaging market is driven by the increasing use of night vision cameras. In addition, the growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques is anticipated to boost the growth of the Hyperspectral Imaging Market.

Challenges: The high capital investment will be a major challenge for the hyperspectral imaging market growth during the forecast period.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

military and surveillance - size and forecast 2020-2025

healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and agriculture - size and forecast 2020-2025

remote sensing - size and forecast 2020-2025

other applications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports:

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 278.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., HyperMed Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., and Telops Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global electronic equipment and instruments market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Military and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Military and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Military and surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Food and agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BaySpec Inc.

Exhibit 49: BaySpec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: BaySpec Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: BaySpec Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 52: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cubert GmbH

Exhibit 57: Cubert GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 58: Cubert GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Cubert GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Gooch and Housego Plc

Exhibit 60: Gooch and Housego Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Gooch and Housego Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Gooch and Housego Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Gooch and Housego Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Headwall Photonics Inc.

Exhibit 64: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Headwall Photonics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 HyperMed Imaging Inc.

Exhibit 68: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: HyperMed Imaging Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 71: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

Exhibit 76: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Overview



Exhibit 77: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Norsk Elektro Optikk AS - Key offerings

10.11 Resonon Inc.

Exhibit 79: Resonon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Resonon Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Resonon Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Telops Inc.

Exhibit 82: Telops Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Telops Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Telops Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

