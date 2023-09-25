Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Set to Skyrocket to $43.3 Billion by 2028 with a Remarkable 16.5% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market, which attained a value of US$ 16.2 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, with projections to reach US$ 43.3 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, as reported in a comprehensive study by [Publisher Name].

Hyperspectral Imaging Systems: Advancing Medical Diagnosis and Beyond

Hyperspectral imaging systems involve the analysis of a broad spectrum of light using a spectrometer. These systems utilize reflected, transmitted, or emitted light from objects to generate spectral-based images in multiple colors.

By measuring the absorption of electromagnetic radiations, reflections, and emissions, they provide valuable insights into the composition and physiology of tissues and cells. Hyperspectral imaging systems play a pivotal role in various sectors, including military and defense, agriculture, healthcare, mining, and environmental monitoring.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Several prominent trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the hyperspectral imaging systems market:

  1. Medical and Healthcare Sector: The expanding medical and healthcare industry is embracing hyperspectral imaging systems for disease diagnosis and treatment. These systems analyze tissue and cell composition, aiding in the detection of cancerous cells and the monitoring of chronic diseases.
  2. Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in imaging sensors and improvements in spatial resolution are enhancing the effectiveness of surveillance, mapping, and imaging. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems.
  3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Increasingly, hyperspectral imaging systems are being deployed in UAVs, bolstering applications in surveillance, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. Advancements in imaging sensors are further enhancing their performance.
  4. Industrial and Agricultural Uses: Growing applications across various industries, including industrial inspection, mining, and agriculture, are propelling market expansion. These systems are increasingly employed for quality control and defect detection.
  5. Research and Development: Extensive research and development activities, coupled with collaborations among key industry players, are contributing to market growth. This has led to the development of cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging technologies.

Key Market Segments

The report offers in-depth insights into key market segments:

Product Types:

  • Cameras
  • Accessories

Applications:

  • Military Surveillance
  • Remote Sensing
  • Agriculture
  • Mining/Mineral Mapping
  • Environmental Monitoring
  • Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics
  • Machine Vision & Optical Sorting
  • Others

Technology:

  • Pushbroom
  • Snapshot
  • Others

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hyperspectral imaging systems market include Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., ChemImage Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cubert GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (NEO), Resonon Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Surface Optics Corporation, and Telops Inc.

Key Questions Addressed

The report addresses critical questions concerning the global hyperspectral imaging systems market:

  1. Market Size: What is the current size of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?
  2. Growth Rate: What is the projected growth rate for the market during 2023-2028?
  3. Key Drivers: What factors are driving the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?
  4. Impact of COVID-19: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?
  5. Market Segmentation: What is the market segmentation based on product type, application, technology, and region?
  6. Regional Insights: Which regions are pivotal in the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?
  7. Key Players: Who are the key players and companies operating in the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$16.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$43.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hle78k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Polybutadiene Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Construction Boom and Evolving Automotive Industry Driving Demand

North America Organic Dairy Industry Report 2023-2028: Market Thrives as Consumers Embrace Healthier Options

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.