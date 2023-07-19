Hypertension Market to Accelerate Positively, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Market - Novartis, Bayer, Merck, Insmed, Acceleron, AbbVie, Alnylam, Apnimed, AstraZeneca, Gossamer Bio

According to DelveInsight, the hypertension market in the 7MM is expected to significantly change during the study period 2019–2032. While the hypertension market has generally shown a positive trend, certain factors could potentially contribute to a decline involving low compliance with antihypertensives or poor access to newer medications.

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hypertension Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hypertension market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to World Health Organization (2023), the prevalence of hypertension shows regional and income group variations, with the WHO Region of the Americas exhibiting the lowest prevalence of hypertension at 18% . Different regions and countries display varying rates of hypertension.

Leading hypertension companies such as JeniVision, Inc., AI Therapeutics, Inc., Apnimed, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, AbbVie, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio Inc., Insmed Incorporated, Actelion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Acceleron Pharma, Bayer, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., KBP Biosciences, Novartis, Gmax Biopharm LLC, United Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, and others are developing novel hypertension drugs that can be available in the hypertension market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for hypertension treatment include JV-GL1, LAM-001, AD113, AZD3427, AV-101, CIN-107, MK-5475, AGN-193408 SR, ALN-AGT01, GB002, Treprostinil Palmitil, Macitentan, BI 685509, Sotatercept, BAY63-2521, PER-001, KBP-5074, LTP001, Q4W GMA301 IV injections, Ralinepag, TRS01 , a nd others.

Hypertension Overview

Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is a common medical condition marked by consistently high blood pressure readings. Primary hypertension and secondary hypertension are the two common types of hypertension. The most common type of hypertension has multiple causes, including genetics, lifestyle factors, and aging. Secondary hypertension is caused by an underlying medical problem. Elevated, Stage 1, Stage 2, and hypertensive crisis are the major classifications for the condition.

Hypertension is diagnosed by monitoring a person's blood pressure to see if it is above the usual range. To acquire reliable readings, a healthcare worker often uses a blood pressure cuff, sphygmomanometer, or automated blood pressure monitoring device. Diagnosis of hypertension is difficult due to its silent nature, with no obvious symptoms in the early stages, which leads to underdiagnosis.

Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Hypertension Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hypertension Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hypertension Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hypertension Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hypertension Treatment Market

Hypertension is often treated with a combination of lifestyle changes and medication. Adopting a low-sodium, nutritious diet, engaging in regular physical activity, keeping a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking are all examples of lifestyle modifications. Blood pressure medications such as diuretics, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium channel blockers can be administered. Individuals with hypertension can effectively control their illness and reduce the risk of consequences by using these measures. Adherence to lifestyle changes and medicine might be difficult due to a variety of issues such as time constraints, a lack of enthusiasm, and the patient's forgetful disposition.

In addition to lifestyle modifications and medication, hypertension treatment may also involve addressing underlying health conditions that contribute to high blood pressure. For instance, if hypertension is caused by an underlying condition such as kidney disease or hormonal disorders, treating or managing these conditions becomes an integral part of the overall treatment plan. Furthermore, patient education and self-care play crucial roles in hypertension treatment. Individuals with high blood pressure are often advised to monitor their blood pressure at home using home blood pressure monitors and to keep track of their readings. This empowers patients to actively participate in their own care and enables them to recognize any abnormal patterns or fluctuations in blood pressure.

Key Hypertension Therapies and Companies

JV-GL1: JeniVision, Inc.

LAM-001: AI Therapeutics, Inc.

AD113: Apnimed

AZD3427: AstraZeneca

AV-101:Aerovate Therapeutics

CIN-107: AstraZeneca

MK-5475: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

AGN-193408 SR: AbbVie

ALN-AGT01: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

GB002: Gossamer Bio Inc.

Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

Macitentan: Actelion

BI 685509: Boehringer Ingelheim

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

BAY63-2521: Bayer

PER-001: Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.

KBP-5074: KBP Biosciences

LTP001: Novartis

Q4W GMA301 IV injections: Gmax Biopharm LLC

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

Hypertension Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the hypertension market are expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of the disease is the prominent factor boosting the growth of the hypertension market. In addition, the increase in healthcare spending and rising R&D activities are also likely to propel the hypertension market in the next few years. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the hypertension market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the hypertension market. The hypertension market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hypertension market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Hypertension Companies JeniVision, Inc., AI Therapeutics, Inc., Apnimed, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, AbbVie, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio Inc., Insmed Incorporated, Actelion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Acceleron Pharma, Bayer, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., KBP Biosciences, Novartis, Gmax Biopharm LLC, United Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, and others Key Hypertension Therapies JV-GL1, LAM-001, AD113, AZD3427, AV-101, CIN-107, MK-5475, AGN-193408 SR, ALN-AGT01, GB002, Treprostinil Palmitil, Macitentan, BI 685509, Sotatercept, BAY63-2521, PER-001, KBP-5074, LTP001, Q4W GMA301 IV injections, Ralinepag, TRS01, and others

Scope of the Hypertension Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Hypertension Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Hypertension Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hypertension Marketed Drugs 10. Hypertension Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

