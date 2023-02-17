Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) Hosts Free Webinar, Advocates for Legislation in Honor of HCM Awareness Day on February 22

The Healthy Cardiac Monitoring Legislation- Only Organization for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Leads Charge for Awareness to Save Lives

DENVILLE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA), a 501(c)3 organization committed to improving the lives of those touched by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), is honoring HCM Awareness Day on February 22 by hosting a grassroots live digital legislative advocacy event to encourage state legislative adoption of the Healthy Cardiac Monitoring Act (HCM Act). Available through the organization's website, the two live stream sessions will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. EST and from 6:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. EST, where viewers can hear from medical experts, patients and families affected by the most common genetic heart disorder.

The morning session will start with a legislative briefing encouraging the movement of the HCM Act, proposed legislation that seeks to improve states' "Well Child" exams, enhance student-athlete evaluations and educate health care providers while ensuring families understand their own heart health history. The impactful day of events will conclude with testimonials from those affected by HCM and participating cardiology centers across the country, all with the collective goal of bringing much needed awareness to a condition that affects between 1 in 200 and 1 in 500 people in the general population.

"Heart health is top of mind across the nation after headline after headline featuring devastating news of cardiac arrests. Thousands of people across the US suffer from undiagnosed cardiac symptoms, and the HCM Act will improve the ability of healthcare providers to identify children and families at risk for both genetic and congenital cardiac disorders," said HCMA Founder Lisa Salberg. "We encourage everyone to reach out to their state representatives with one click on our website to help the thousands of people living with undiagnosed heart conditions."

Event sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, BioMarin, Tenaya, Cytokinetics and Imbria. The online sessions are free to attend and open to anyone. To register and learn more visit: https://4hcm.org/hcm-awareness-day/

About HCMA

Founded in 1996, the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that's committed to improving the lives of those touched by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – the most common genetic heart muscle disorder. HCMA provides support, advocacy, and education to patients, families, the medical community, and the public about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while advancing research and fostering the development of treatments. For more information, visit: https://4hcm.org/

