Hyperview Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

The third-party audit demonstrates that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperview, a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform provider, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Hyperview provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Hyperview system.

Hyperview

"SOC 2 Type II compliance marks an important milestone for Hyperview and gives our customers further reassurance that their data is safe and protected," said Jad Jebara, president and CEO of Hyperview. "Adhering to enterprise-level security practices helps provide them with greater peace of mind when using our platform."

Hyperview was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, please contact them at [email protected]

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Hyperview's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

Hyperview is a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com.

