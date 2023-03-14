Hyperview Appoints Digital Infrastructure Leader Bill Kleyman to Advisory Board

Award-winning data center, cloud, and digital infrastructure leader, Bill Kleyman is announced to Hyperview advisory board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperview, a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform provider, today announced that it has named award-winning industry analyst, speaker and author, Bill Kleyman to its advisory board. Kleyman, who has spent more than 15 years specializing in the cybersecurity, virtualization, cloud, and data center industry, brings a deep understanding of emerging technologies to Hyperview.

"Bill is an important voice in digital infrastructure and a leading authority on data center infrastructure management," said Hyperview president and CEO, Jad Jebara. "Back when we were developing our cloud-based product, we leveraged many of his published insights on modernizing DCIM software and the critical role it has in helping operations teams reduce the growing complexities associated with their infrastructure. Fast forward to today, we feel very fortunate to have Bill on our advisory board and look forward to working closely with him."

Kleyman was ranked globally by an Onalytica Study as one of the leading executives in cloud computing and data security. His most recent efforts with the Infrastructure Masons were recognized when he received the 2020 IM100 Award and the 2021 iMasons Education Champion Award for his work with numerous HBCUs and for helping diversify the digital infrastructure talent pool. He is the current Program Chair for the AFCOM Data Center World Conference, and he is a contributing editor in Data Center Frontier, Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, and ITPro Today.

"These past few years have seen extraordinary advancements in managing digital infrastructure," said Kleyman. "Leaders in digital infrastructure are actively working with data-driven technologies to move away from reactive management to predictive and prescriptive. Leveraging these new solutions will be the major market differentiator in helping digital infrastructure bring capacity online faster, reduce outages, and improve the value of their people. I'm excited to work with Hyperview to impact our digital infrastructure landscape. I'm also excited to showcase how data intelligence modernizes data center infrastructure management."

Hyperview is a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com.

