Hypervolt Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London-based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

In 2020 we joined forces with EarthX TV and opened our doors to a live, global audience. During the two day conference, over 28,000 people tuned in. We shall build on this success in 2021.

The vision of EarthX is to bring business, government, academic institutions, nonprofits and the public together to create long-term sustainable change. EarthX bridges the divide on environmental issues.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Cranfield University, the Monaco Economic Board, and Taronis Fuels.

Hypervolt has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Hypervolt designs and builds next generation EV charging technology. As the World switches to 100% electric transport, Hypervolt believes charging should be smart, facilitate a low carbon energy system, and be cost-effective for everyone. Hypervolt has been recognised for its vision of charging as a smart tech opportunity. While today's most common products are conventional electrical devices, Hypervolt has identified an opportunity to apply its World-class software to charging for seamless user experience and energy system benefits, accelerating the uptake of EVs.

After a successful first growth phase in the UK, Hypervolt is now scaling fast following three core principles: obsession with design, UX and customer service, with proven results; the company has the UK's leading score on Trustpilot. The company is ahead of target for £1.3m ARR in 2021 and seeking new partners to help grow its production.

Hypervolt is raising £1.5m in a Series A to scale its existing products, develop new ones, and launch a disruptive payment model based on recurring software revenues to reduce upfront cost for customers. The company is offering preferential benefits to those joining a pre-funding round prior to appearing at CleanEquity® in July. In addition to presenting at Monaco, Hypervolt's team will be featuring on TEDx, Fully Charged and at COP26 throughout the year.

Hypervolt is presently raising £500k in private pre-funding prior to launching on Crowdcube. The private round is almost full subscribed and will close by June. To find out more about participating in the raise, please contact [email protected] or visit www.hypervolt.co.uk.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

Event website: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com

