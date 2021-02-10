Hyperwear Announces Stronger Wellness for Exclusive UK Fitness Equipment Distribution

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Wear Inc., Hyperwear, the innovation driven fitness leader in unconventional tools for unconventional training, announced today its exclusive distribution agreement for the United Kingdom with London based fitness equipment and solutions experts Stronger Wellness Ltd ("Stronger"). By joining forces, the companies will deliver the latest innovative workout solutions for fitness consumers and businesses throughout the UK. Hyperwear's proprietary product line includes the award-winning Hyper Vest® weighted vests, patent-pending Hyper Rope® space saving battle rope, the original SandBell® neoprene sandbag free weights and SoftBell® System of soft, adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells, cardio barbells and soft weight plates.

Hyperwear Hyper Vest® ELITE Weight Vest and the SandBell® free weight Hyperwear Hyper Rope® flexible metal core short unanchored battle rope

'WE BELIEVE that your body is the greatest gift you will ever own! We are in the business of giving people time back, a smarter way of living life and this cannot happen without the best partners, so we are thrilled with this new partnership. It is our commitment to introduce best in class, whether that is for a home workout or for your gym'' said Elena Lapetra co-founder of Stronger.

"With the explosive growth of demand for home gyms and home fitness, Hyperwear wanted to join with an excellent provider of fitness solutions in the UK. Hyperwear's safe and space saving functional fitness equipment is a perfect addition for Stronger's customers" said Hyperwear CEO and Founder Dirk Buikema.

About Stronger

S7RONGERⓇ (pronounced Stronger) It is a small british company striving to give people a smarter way of living life by creating the right spaces to maximise their own potential. With the deep belief that your body is the greatest gift you will ever own, therefore working hard to make smarter workouts and improved recovery more accessible for everybody. Products and services include the creation of workout and wellbeing spaces for home and for commercial facilities, from the design all the way to delivery and execution, and longevity of the projects. Visit strongerwellness.com, email [email protected] or call 0044-(0)2 3920 6519

About Hyperwear:

Hyper Wear Inc. is a world leader in fitness innovation creating Unconventional Tools for Unconventional training. Products include Hyper Vest® weighted vests, SandBell® sandbag training free weights, SteelBell® steel shot filled slam balls, Hyper Rope® flexible metal core battle rope, and SoftBell® system of soft weight plates for dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells and hand weights. Visit hyperwear.com, email [email protected] or call 1-888-460-0628.

