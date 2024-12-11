Hyperweb Announces Grant Program for UC Berkeley Students

Founder Dan Lynch, an alumnus of Berkeley, encourages students to build decentralized apps in the developer-friendly end-to-end Typescript ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperweb , an end-to-end Typescript ecosystem for building decentralized applications, is excited to announce a $25,000 grant program in collaboration with the Blockchain at Berkeley student organization. The initiative will engage UC Berkeley students in developing the next generation of the internet through creating smart contracts in Typescript on Hyperweb.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Blockchain at Berkeley to encourage the innovation it's become known for," said Dan Lynch, Founder of Hyperweb. "Fellow members of the Berkeley community have built forward-thinking projects like Osmosis, Stride, Saga, Evmos, and Babylon, but that doesn't mean you need to be a full stack developer versed in an arcane web3 language to succeed in the space. Hyperweb is all about democratizing the ability to build onchain by making it as simple as writing Typescript."

The collaboration with Blockchain at Berkeley will drive development of foundational smart contracts on Hyperweb, ranging from decentralized identity verification to subscription-based service payments, and multi-signature wallets, with students also given the freedom to be creative in developing other onchain programs.

Breaking into web3 has been challenging to date. Ravi Riley, Head of Consulting for Blockchain at Berkeley reflects: "I've been teaching new devs full stack web3 engineering for over a year now, which presents unique challenges. From standard web2 apps in one environment, to writing contracts in an entirely separate one, and then integrating the two with new libraries, it's a lot to grok. Hyperweb enabling full-stack type safety, among other benefits of writing apps, business logic, and smart contracts all in the same language, is a huge unlock for future developers and enables anyone building apps in web2 to easily integrate web3."

Lynch has a long history of involvement in Berkeley's entrepreneurial community. While earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and completing the MOT Program at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, he simultaneously launched two companies, famo.us and Brandcast, no-code platforms for building apps and websites, respectively.

During this same period, he conceived Mathapedia as a graduate research project under Professors Babak Ayazifar and Edward Lee, developing the platform in collaboration with the American Mathematical Society to create 350 pages of signal processing materials for EECS courses that students continue to use more than a decade later.

Post-graduation, he co-organized the Founder School startup program with his co-founder at famo.us, where he served on panels, facilitated operations, and helped guide participating startups—six of which went on to raise a collective $6M in funding. In 2016, he expanded his involvement by becoming a mentor at The House (now The House Fund), a UC Berkeley-focused startup incubator and venture capital arm supporting university founders.

Continuing his commitment to Berkeley's ecosystem, Lynch and Hyperweb are collaborating with Blockchain at Berkeley, furthering the university's legacy of making technology accessible to developers worldwide. Through this grant program, Berkeley students will shape the future of web3 development as they build on the Hyperweb platform ahead of its testnet launch.

About Hyperweb

Hyperweb , the end-to-end TypeScript blockchain ecosystem, provides best-in-class UI and client-side tooling to pair with its TypeScript smart contract development environment. By enabling smart contract creation in the most popular development language on the planet, Hyperweb significantly lowers the barrier to entry for the 20 million+ JavaScript developers worldwide.

Hyperweb is the culmination of Cosmology 's work building the "printing press" for code, democratizing development and elevating developers to work on a higher conceptual plane. By successfully engineering an optimized developer experience, our tools for web2, web3, and AI have amassed over 30 million downloads. Our web3 suite supports 150+ blockchains, including multi-billion dollar market cap giants like dYdX, Celestia, and Osmosis, which process billions of dollars in transactions monthly. LaunchQL, our PostgreSQL toolkit, powers 1.5M+ databases for industry leaders like Supabase and Neon DB.

Our no-code, low-code, and no-chain paradigms operate at the very DNA of software, revolutionizing the developer experience. Founder Dan Lynch brings two decades of expertise in launching successful no-code ventures, raising over $120M and serving Fortune 100 brands. His no-code website builder, Brandcast, was acquired by TIME. Our team includes Cosmos ecosystem pioneers who created the first Ethereum bridge in the interchain, architected and built the IBC protocol, and led development of critical blockchain infrastructure such as the Cosmos SDK, Cosmos Hub, and Osmosis.

About Blockchain at Berkeley

Blockchain at Berkeley drives innovation in the blockchain industry by building an ecosystem that empowers students to make an impact through practical education, consulting for enterprise companies, and conducting open-source research.

