Hyphen Solutions Announces Three New Construction Management Software Products at IBS 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, announces three new products – Hyphen CRM, Hyphen Wallet and SupplyPro GM – at the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) 2020 , the largest annual light construction show in the world.

Hyphen Wallet gives builders a real-time payment management system. With accounts payable automation, users can reduce invoice processing time by 80% and invoice errors by 23%, increasing supplier satisfaction. Hyphen SupplyPro GM transforms general construction management. SupplyPro GM provides visibility with real-time notifications and communications in the field, in the office and with customers. Schedule a demo at www.hyphensolutions.com to learn more about Hyphen CRM, Hyphen Wallet and SupplyPro GM.

"Launching three new software solutions at IBS, the industry's largest event, gives Hyphen Solutions an outstanding platform to demonstrate how we continue to identify supply chain gaps and improve communication between home builders and suppliers," said Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions. "We partner with more than 76,000 builders, installers and manufacturers who utilize our industry-leading software, we're uniquely able to understand and elevate the residential construction industry as a whole."

Hyphen CRM: Customer relationship management for builders

Hyphen Solutions designed the builder-specific CRM system to naturally represent on-site and online sales specialists' specific roles and allows agents to do what they do best: sell, not manage technology. Hyphen CRM captures and manages leads, creates campaigns, sends emails and books appointments. By utilizing the latest sales concepts in home building, agents are able to implement best marketing practices. Hyphen CRM helps build relationships between the builder's sales team and home buyers along with their real estate agents with easy-to-use tools for publishing newsletters, executing email marketing campaigns and evaluating campaign success. The goal for Hyphen CRM is to facilitate the latest sales concepts in home building integrated into builders' CRM systems.

Hyphen Wallet: Real-time payment management system

Builders can reduce the cost of processing payments to suppliers and trades, increase transaction security, and receive faster payments with Hyphen Wallet. It provides builders one central location to pay suppliers, and suppliers have the choice of how they want to be paid. Payment options are available 24/7 and include Automated Clearing House, check and debit payments. Hyphen Wallet combines payment methods, currencies, subsidiaries and regions using payment integration in real time. Auto reconciliation ensures a fast, accurate financial close cycle and improves cash flow visibility and working capital management. Automation makes it easy for builders to check records, track past and present expenses and identify fraudulent charges. With accounts payable automation, users can reduce invoice processing time by 80% and invoice errors by 23%, increasing supplier satisfaction.

SupplyPro GM: Transforming general construction management and fulfillment

SupplyPro GM is a cloud-based solution with an easy-to-use interface and seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks and other accounting software. On one integrated system, suppliers can increase productivity, reduce costs and access real-time information that's critical to business success. The SupplyPro GM mobile app allows field employees and back-office employees to perform at their best anywhere, anytime and on any device. Even in the field, where internet connection may be unavailable, the mobile app allows users to work offline. SupplyPro GM provides visibility with real-time notifications and communications in the field, in the office and with customers.

Suppliers can manage every aspect of their business on SupplyPro GM including

Work order management

Scheduling and dispatching

Route planning and optimization

Invoices and payment processing

Field checklists

Customer portals

Mobile forms

Business dashboards

Reporting

Workflow automation

Sales estimates and orders

Inventory management and fulfillment

Schedule a demo to learn more about Hyphen CRM, Hyphen Wallet and SupplyPro GM.

About Hyphen Solutions

Hyphen's software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs and increased productivity for home builders, sub-contractors and suppliers. More than 13,000 companies subscribe to Hyphen's comprehensive Home Builder and Supply Chain platforms, making the company the leading cloud-based construction management software provider. The Hyphen Network serves more than 560 builder divisions, which managed more than 306,000 new home construction projects with the system in 2019. The Network issued more than 32 million purchase orders in 2019, totaling in excess of $43 billion for residential construction. Visit www.hyphensolutions.com for a complete listing of software products for the residential construction business.

About NAHB IBS 2020

The NAHB International Builders' Show is the largest annual light construction show in the world. IBS 2020 will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2020 Builders' Show will bring together more than 1,400 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products and services. Visit www.buildersshow.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Katie Boyles, 904-303-2628 mobile

Axia Public Relations for Hyphen Solutions

SOURCE Hyphen Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hyphensolutions.com

