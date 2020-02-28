Hyphen Solutions' BuildPro Named FrontRunner for Construction Management Software

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Advice named BuildPro as a FrontRunner for construction management software.

Hyphen Solutions ' BuildPro is the industry's largest supply chain construction management software solution in the nation. After noticing a rise in mobile phone usage to manage various processes on building sites, Hyphen Solutions recently announced its BuildPro mobile app to keep track of and modernize the building process. With the new app, users can log in more frequently from anywhere on the construction site.

Today's builders have to produce more while spending less, which means the need for efficiency has never been higher. BuildPro takes construction scheduling and supply chain management to the cloud, providing real-time information with greater accuracy and efficiency. Developed by builders for builders, it makes it easier to execute projects in less time and with less stress than ever before.

FrontRunners helps small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process, publishes FrontRunners, which evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data. It positions the top-scoring products based on usability and customer satisfaction ratings for small businesses. The full list of FrontRunners Construction Management software is available online.

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners comprises the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Hyphen Solutions

Twenty of the top 25 North American home builders trust Hyphen Solutions as a single source of truth in the construction management industry. Hyphen's software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs and increased productivity for home builders, subcontractors and suppliers. More than 13,000 companies across the United States and Canada subscribe to Hyphen's comprehensive home builder and supply chain solutions, making the company the leading cloud-based construction management software provider. The Hyphen Network serves 560 builder divisions. In 2019, the system helped manage more than 306,000 new home construction projects. Visit www.hyphensolutions.com to learn more about the collaborative platform.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisers provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. Visit softwareadvice.com for more information.

Contact: Clarissa Schearer, Axia Public Relations for Hyphen Solutions

863-709-4348 mobile | 888-773-4768 main

SOURCE Hyphen Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hyphensolutions.com

