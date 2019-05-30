Hyphen Solutions Creates a Unified Platform with BuildPro and HomeFront for Home Builders

DALLAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, is pleased to announce the integration of the Hyphen HomeFront ERP solution with Hyphen BuildPro, the industry's most widely-used construction management software.

"I'm very pleased to announce that Hyphen's team has brought together BuildPro and HomeFront ahead of plan, so that builders can benefit immediately," says Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO, Hyphen Solutions. "The integration creates a unified platform that provides real advantages in efficiency and business velocity in residential construction. Builders using HomeFront can now streamline scheduling, procurement and communications across trades with BuildPro, the leading solution in our industry. On the flipside, our many BuildPro customers can take advantage of HomeFront's advanced CRM, sales, budgeting, and estimating capabilities."

Hyphen HomeFront delivers home builder-specific CRM and sales management, estimating, purchasing and production capabilities, as well as service and warranty management. Its open platform integrates directly with six accounting systems (including Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, Sage 100 Contractor, and QuickBooks), so that builders can pick their system of choice and still use all the features of Hyphen's builder-centric platform.

Hyphen BuildPro has become the industry standard for scheduling, procurement, collaboration and communications across the entire supply chain in residential construction. BuildPro's cloud-based platform links home builders with their suppliers, and the back office with field staff for a single source of the truth in each step of the build process. BuildPro helps firms of all sizes maximize efficiency, reduce costs, drive out errors and shorten the cycle time of construction projects. Plus, it's easy to use and job-site friendly on Apple and Android platforms.

Hyphen Solutions provides more than 70,000 builders, installers and manufacturers with industry-leading supply chain scheduling, procurement, and collaboration solutions. Hyphen's software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs and increased productivity for home builders, sub-contractors and suppliers. More than 12,000 companies subscribe to Hyphen's comprehensive Home Builder and Supply Chain platforms, making the company the leading cloud-based construction management software provider. The Hyphen Network serves more than 450 builder divisions which managed more than 270,000 new home construction projects with the system in 2018. The Network issued more than 27 million purchase orders last year totaling in excess of $36 billion for residential construction.

