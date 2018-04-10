Hypnotist Launches New Secret Weapon to Improve Your Golf Game

DETROIT, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned hypnotist David R. Wright MA, LPC, CHT announces the launch of his new blog and accompanying hypnosis recording product that helps individuals improve their golf game. Mr. Wright states "I use hypnosis clinically for many serious issues such as smoking cessation, weight loss, insomnia and many other issues. The great thing is hypnosis can also be used to improve areas that can be fun and productive such as sports performance. This new product was developed specifically for golfers who want to improve their golf game and have more fun on the course."

Professional athletes have used hypnosis to improve their performance including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Jimmy Connors, Mary Lou Retton, Nolan Ryan, the entire 1983 Chicago White Sox team (who eventually won their division that season) and many others. "Visualization and positive mental imagery are vital to success in sports," states Mr. Wright who has worked with golfers and figure skaters in the Detroit area to overcome confidence and performance issues.

David R. Wright is a well-respected author of many E-Books and self-help recording products and is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post. He has been featured on news outlets all over the country. "I have many products out there to address other issues but really wanted to produce a product with laser focus on a specific sport. Michigan is a huge golf state and I'm sure there are innumerable golfers out there who would love to improve their games!"

You can view Mr. Wright's blog on his website at https://motorcityhypnotist.com/blog and access his breakthrough product "Hypnosis for Golf Confidence" at the following link: https://detroithypnotist.convertri.com/hypnosisforgolfconfidence

Mr. Wright has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, a Master's Degree in Counseling and is a Certified Hypnotist/Hypnotherapist. He is currently the owner/Clinical Director of Counseling and Therapy Associates (an outpatient mental health and hypnosis clinic) located in Taylor, Michigan. He has been practicing clinically for over 25 years. He also performs Hypnosis Comedy Stage Shows as the Motor City Hypnotist.

