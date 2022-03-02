Hypochlorite Bleaches Market to Grow by USD 395.92 mn | Growing Demand for Sodium hypochlorite to Drive Growth | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges:

The growing demand for sodium hypochlorite is one of the key factors driving the growth of the hypochlorite bleaches market. Sodium hypochlorite is used in various applications such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and disinfectants. The water treatment chemicals industry is witnessing a rapid rise in demand due to regulatory pressure on the treatment of industrial as well as the municipal wastewater that is released into water bodies. Growing awareness among the public and the introduction of stringent regulations on the release of treated wastewater have led to an increase in demand for sodium hypochlorite.

The presence of substitute products will challenge the market during the forecast period. Non-toxic chemicals, such as hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and essential oils, pose a major threat to the growth of the global hypochlorite bleaches market. These substitute products are gaining market share due to their non-toxic and degradable nature.

Vendor Analysis:

Technavio's analysis of the hypochlorite bleaches market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, hypochlorite bleaches market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

AGC Inc.

American Elements

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

Arkema SA

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Ecoviz Kft

Hawkins Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Merck KGaA

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Odyssey Manufacturing Co.

Olin Corp.

PCC SE

Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Somavrac Group

The Andhra Sugars Ltd.

Tianjin YuFeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corp.

Vynova Beek BV

The hypochlorite bleaches market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the hypochlorite bleaches market in major regions - APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

in major regions - APAC, , , and , and Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

Analysis of the hypochlorite bleaches industry and its segments in the market

industry and its segments in the market Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Market Segmentation:

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Sodium hypochlorite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Calcium hypochlorite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Potassium hypochlorite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Lithium hypochlorite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 395.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., AGC Inc., American Elements, ANSA McAL Group of Companies, Arkema SA, DCM Shriram Ltd., Ecoviz Kft, Hawkins Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Odyssey Manufacturing Co., Olin Corp., PCC SE, Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co. Ltd., Somavrac Group, The Andhra Sugars Ltd., Tianjin YuFeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., and Vynova Beek BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio