Hypodermic Needles Market Share Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.70% by 2025 |17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., EXELINT International Co., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Smiths Group Plc, Terumo Corp., and Vita Needle Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles, and market expansion in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hypodermic needles market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Safety Needles



Non-safety Needles

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



ASCs



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Hypodermic Needles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hypodermic needles market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypodermic needles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trend such as increasing compliance with safety needles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of alternatives may threaten the growth of the market.

Hypodermic Needles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hypodermic needles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hypodermic needles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hypodermic needles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypodermic needles market vendors

Hypodermic Needles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., EXELINT International Co., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Smiths Group Plc, Terumo Corp., and Vita Needle Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

