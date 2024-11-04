Hypoparathyroidism Market to Grow by USD 474.9 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Thyroid Treatment Awareness Programs and AI-Powered Market Insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global hypoparathyroidism market size is estimated to grow by USD 474.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increased awareness programs for thyroid treatment is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of inorganic growth strategies by vendors. However, implementation of stringent regulations poses a challenge.Key market players include AdvaCare Pharma, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, AstraZeneca Plc, Cipla Inc., COSCIENS BIOPHARMA, Extend Biosciences Inc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., LLOYD Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VISEN Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, and Wockhardt Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypoparathyroidism Market 2024-2028

Hypoparathyroidism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 474.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, France, Japan, Canada, India, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, AstraZeneca Plc, Cipla Inc., COSCIENS BIOPHARMA, Extend Biosciences Inc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., LLOYD Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VISEN Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, and Wockhardt Ltd.

Market Driver

The global hypoparathyroidism market is experiencing a significant trend towards inorganic growth strategies, as companies look to expand their capabilities and market presence. AstraZeneca's acquisition of Amolyt Pharma in March 2024 is a prime example of this trend. This strategic move adds the promising investigational therapeutic peptide, eneboparatide (AZP-3601), to AstraZeneca's portfolio. Eneboparatide's novel mechanism of action makes it a significant asset in addressing critical therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism. The acquisition not only strengthens AstraZeneca's product offerings but also underscores their commitment to the hypoparathyroidism market. Inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, enable firms to quickly acquire advanced technologies, innovative products, and specialized knowledge, accelerating their growth trajectory. This trend is crucial for the hypoparathyroidism market, as it advances treatment options and improves patient outcomes. With more companies adopting inorganic growth strategies, the industry is likely to see increased collaborative efforts and consolidated expertise, positively impacting the market during the forecast period.

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disorder characterized by low levels of Parathyroid Hormone (PTH), leading to impaired calcium and phosphate metabolism. Serum phosphorus levels and albumin-corrected total calcium are essential markers for diagnosis. Hypoparathyroidism can result from thyroidectomy, genetic conditions, or autoimmune destruction. Postoperative complications and transient hypoparathyroidism are common. Diagnosis involves assessing Plasma PTH, serum magnesium, and patient journey. Treatment goals include normalizing calcium and phosphate levels. Dietary supplements and oral calcium supplements are common treatments. A drug recall for calcium supplements impacted the market. Emerging therapies, including calcitriol and hormonal therapy, have Fast Track Designation. Epidemiology indicates approximately 1 in 2,500 people have hypoparathyroidism, with patient demographics skewed towards women. The treatment landscape includes Calcium Supplements and Vitamin D Analogues for idiopathic and hereditary hypoparathyroidism, and Hormonal Therapy for osteosarcoma-induced hypoparathyroidism. Patient screening is crucial to ensure early detection and effective management.

Market Challenges

The global hypoparathyroidism market is subject to stringent regulatory requirements, as evidenced by the extended review period for TransCon PTH, an investigational therapy by Ascendis Pharma A/S. This once-daily, long-acting prodrug aims to maintain physiological levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in adults with hypoparathyroidism. In December 2023 , Ascendis Pharma resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) following a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which necessitated additional information and amendments. The FDA deemed this a major amendment, extending the review timeline under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act from May 14, 2024 , to August 14, 2024 . These regulatory hurdles pose challenges for market entrants, delaying new therapies and impacting patient access to innovative treatments. The uncertainty and extended review periods necessitate substantial investments in time and resources, straining smaller biotech firms and potential revenue streams. Consequently, stringent regulations will negatively impact the global hypoparathyroidism market during the forecast period.

The Hypoparathyroidism market faces unique challenges in the Treatment Market due to the complexities of managing an Endocrine Disorder characterized by low Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) levels, leading to imbalances in Calcium and Phosphate. Hypoparathyroidism can be Autoimmune, Hereditary, or Idiopathic, requiring various Treatment modalities such as Calcium Supplements, Vitamin D Analogues, and Hormonal Therapy. Osteosarcoma and Hypocalcemia are potential complications. Patient Screening is crucial, but Drug Recalls and Hospitalization add to the challenges. Long-term Management involves Black Box Warnings, Medical Care Expenditure, and Personalized Medicines like Biologics. The Biopharma Industry focuses on Clinical Trials for new Pharmaceutical solutions, including Parathyroid hormone, Vitamin D analogues, and Calcium supplements, available in Oral, Parenteral, and various forms for Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy. Patient Awareness is essential, with a growing Patient Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis in the Rare disease space.

Segment Overview

This hypoparathyroidism market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Parathyroid hormone

1.2 Vitamin D analogue

1.3 Calcium supplement

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Hospital pharmacy

2.2 Retail pharmacy

2.3 Online pharmacy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Parathyroid hormone- The hypoparathyroidism market is driven by the development and approval of Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) therapies. Despite a recent setback with the FDA, the European Commission approved YORVIPATH in November 2023 for chronic hypoparathyroidism. Hypoparathyroidism is a condition characterized by parathyroid gland dysfunction, leading to deficiency in parathyroid hormone, causing hypocalcemia, hyperphosphatemia, and neuromuscular irritability. Symptoms include muscle pain, spasms, twitching, seizures, and tetany. Iatrogenic injury during head and neck surgeries is a common cause. PTH therapies are crucial for managing these symptoms and improving patient outcomes. The European approval of Yorvipath sets a precedent for other regions, potentially leading to increased adoption of PTH therapies globally. Pharmaceutical companies invest in innovative solutions to address the unmet needs of hypoparathyroidism patients, driving market growth. In conclusion, regulatory approvals and new therapies are advancing the PTH segment within the hypoparathyroidism market, crucial for improving patient care and managing complex symptoms. The focus on PTH therapies will remain a key driver of growth and innovation in the industry.

Research Analysis

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient production of Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) leading to low calcium and high phosphate levels in the body. The treatment market for hypoparathyroidism includes calcium supplements, vitamin D analogues, and hormonal therapy. Calcium supplements help maintain normal calcium levels, while vitamin D analogues enhance calcium absorption. Hormonal therapy involves the use of PTH or its analogues to restore normal calcium homeostasis. Calcitriol, a form of vitamin D, is also used to increase calcium absorption. Treatment for hypoparathyroidism can be oral, parenteral, or surgical, depending on the severity of the condition. Hospitals, homecare, and specialty centers are common settings for the administration of these treatments. Thyroid surgery, particularly thyroidectomy, can cause hypoparathyroidism as a complication. The condition can be idiopathic, hereditary, or autoimmune in origin. Diagnosis of hypoparathyroidism involves measuring serum calcium levels, serum phosphorus levels, albumin-corrected total calcium, and plasma parathyroid hormone levels. Serum magnesium levels may also be measured as low magnesium levels can exacerbate symptoms of hypoparathyroidism. Postoperative complications following thyroid surgery can also lead to hypoparathyroidism. Genetic conditions and autoimmune destruction of the parathyroid glands are other causes of the disorder.

Market Research Overview

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient production of parathyroid hormone (PTH), leading to low calcium and high phosphate levels in the body. The treatment market for hypoparathyroidism includes various options such as calcium supplements, vitamin D analogues, calcitriol, hormonal therapy, and biologics. These medications aim to maintain normal calcium and phosphate levels, prevent hypocalcemia, and manage associated complications like osteosarcoma and postoperative complications following thyroidectomy. The hypoparathyroidism market landscape is diverse, with treatments available in various forms including oral, parenteral, and surgical options. Hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies are key channels for medication distribution. Patient epidemiology and demographics play a significant role in the market, with an estimated 1 in 2,000 people affected by hypoparathyroidism. Diagnosis involves assessing serum calcium levels, serum phosphorus levels, albumin-corrected total calcium, plasma parathyroid hormone, and serum magnesium. The biopharma industry is focusing on personalized medicines, emerging therapies, and drug recalls to cater to the unique needs of hypoparathyroidism patients. Clinical trials are ongoing to explore new treatment options, including Fast Track Designation for some therapies. Challenges in the market include the high cost of treatment, potential side effects, and the need for long-term management. A black box warning for certain medications highlights the importance of careful monitoring and patient education. Patient awareness and advocacy efforts are crucial in managing hypoparathyroidism, with organizations promoting patient support, education, and research. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of hypoparathyroidism, advances in treatment options, and the rising demand for personalized medicines.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Parathyroid Hormone



Vitamin D Analogue



Calcium Supplement



Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Online Pharmacy

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

