Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG Joins SIX Digital Exchange, Strengthening the Digital Asset Ecosystem in Switzerland

SIX Digital Exchange

27 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

ZURICH and LENZBURG, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDX, the world's first fully regulated financial market infrastructure for digital assets, welcomes Hypothekarbank Lenzburg as a new member on its Central Securities Depository (CSD).

SDX, licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), operates a stock exchange and CSD using distributed ledger technology (DLT). With its fully integrated blockchain-based platform, SDX offers a secure and reliable ecosystem for the issuance, trading, settling, and custody of digital securities.

Joining SDX's CSD marks a milestone for Hypothekarbank Lenzburg on its path to becoming a major player in the Swiss market for tokenized digital assets and bringing native digital securities onto the platform. With SDX's comprehensive infrastructure for various digital securities types, including Digital Bonds and Digital Equities, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg gains access to a single, reliable, and trusted DLT-based platform that fulfils the regulatory requirements.

"The SDX membership marks a significant step in advancing our bank's presence in digital assets. Beyond token issuance and custody, our offering should include the possibility of listing digital value rights on a trusted trading venue. SDX's ecosystem aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we eagerly anticipate this cooperation," says Marianne Wildi, CEO of Hypothekarbank Lenzburg.

"We firmly believe that a strategic alliance with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg facilitates our mission to provide institutional clients with innovative, trusted, and efficient financial markets infrastructure and services for digital assets," adds David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange.

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg is the sixth bank to join SDX and is among the existing members Berner Kantonalbank, CM-Equity, Credit Suisse, Kaiser Partner Privatbank, SIX SIS, UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

About SDX

SIX Digital Exchange AG (SDX) is the first fully regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets. SDX is licensed by Switzerland's financial market regulator, FINMA, to operate as a stock exchange (via SDX Trading AG) and central security depository (CSD) on distributed ledger technology (DLT).

About Hypothekarbank Lenzburg 

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg is a listed Swiss universal bank founded in 1868. The bank is active in retail banking, mortgage lending, private banking and SME business. In its banking-as-service business, it provides banking services to third-party financial service providers. Hypothekarbank Lenzburg offers professional asset management through its «HBL Asset Management» brand. With Finstar, the bank develops, distributes and operates a core banking system with an open API architecture.

